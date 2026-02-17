[Annotations] Operations Program Manager

Scale AI sits at the forefront of enabling machine learning for advanced robotics systems. As an Operations Program Manager focused on data creation for robotics models, you will design and execute the solutions, tools, and processes that power high-quality training data at scale. You’ll ensure precise, timely delivery of datasets that drive perception, manipulation, and autonomous decision-making in robotic platforms. With rapid growth, new customer onboarding, and continual product innovation, we face both strategic questions and hands-on operational challenges—your contributions will be key to solving them.

You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators who will ensure steady delivery and customer satisfaction. You are relentless in driving stellar results, running pilots, tests, and experiments, then handing over new designs to a team of skilled operators.

The blend of operations, process improvement, and cross-functional leadership make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Marketing, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.

You will:

Drive some of our most critical operational processes

Improve existing processes and tools globally

Collaborate with stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers

Create an effective feedback loop between the frontline, product, strategy, and customers

Build, maintain, and regularly communicate detailed reporting for other leaders across the company who will use your team's data to inform their own operations and strategy

Ideally you'd have:

Industry experience in supply chain, finance planning, in an operational role and/or in a top tier consulting firm

An undergraduate degree from a top university in an analytics heavy major (e.g., Engineering or Economics) and/or a graduate degree from a top university in Engineering, Economics, or Business

Experience leading day to day activities and improving processes

An action oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the desire to run through walls to deliver outcomes

Analytical, planning, and process improvement capability

Nice to haves:

Experience with reading SQL and/or another database language

Experience with Python and/or Mode Notepad scripting