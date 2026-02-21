Business Operations, IPS

Scale’s International Public Sector (IPS) team is growing quickly as we work to build reliable AI systems for governments around the world. This is one of the most ambitious and high-impact problems of our time, and we’re assembling a team of sharp, mission-driven operators to help us do it.
We’re looking for a Business Operations & Strategy Associate to support critical initiatives across IPS product, engineering, sales, marketing and core operations. This role is ideal for a highly analytical generalist - someone who thrives in ambiguity and is able to move fluidly between strategic problem-solving and rolling up your sleeves to make the business run better day to day. No task is too small if it drives impact.
You will:
- Help drive the team’s core operating cadence and strategic planning moments, including structuring inputs for business reviews, planning cycles, deep dives and offsites to enable clear decisions and effective execution
- Partner with functional leads to track and pressure-test OKRs and key metrics, helping teams move from goals to measurable outcomes
- Drive preparation for team All Hands by shaping narratives, distilling complex work into clear updates, and ensuring follow-through on commitments
- Collaborate with Sales Operations on forecasting and pipeline reviews to improve predictability and drive tighter execution across the go-to-market team
- Work closely with Product Managers and Product Operations to connect roadmap decisions to delivery capacity, operational constraints, and downstream impact
- Identify and address cross-functional gaps in how we operate - structuring solutions and pushing them through to execution where ownership or process is unclear
Ideally you would have:
- A penchant for digging deeply into the data yourself, thinking from first principles, and iterating quickly to deliver results
- A strong orientation toward outcomes, and a history of being scrappy when it counts
- Low ego and highly collaborative - you’re excited to work alongside smart, humble teammates and do whatever it takes to help the team succeed
- An easygoing interpersonal style that you bring to bear in everything from deep technical conversations with engineers to polished executive level comms
- Proven ability to build high trust relationships with a wide range of people across the organization
- Experience in product or project management, taking projects from conception to launch
- Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills
Nice to haves:
- ~3 years at a top-tier consulting firm, or experience in investment banking, private equity, or similar
- Exposure to tech, product or operational roles in a high-growth environment
- MBA a bonus (but not required)
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
