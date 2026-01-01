Scale GP (Scale Generative AI Platform) is an enterprise-grade AI platform that provides APIs for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and more. We are looking for a strong engineer to join our team and help us build and scale our core infrastructure in a fast-paced environment.

The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of software engineering principles and practices, as well as experience with large-scale distributed systems. You will implement solutions across multiple cloud providers (GCP, Azure, AWS) for customers in diverse, highly-regulated industries like healthcare, telecom, finance, and retail.

What You’ll Do:

Architect multi-cloud systems and abstractions to allow the SGP platform to run on top of existing Cloud providers

Implement custom integrations between Scale AI's platform and customer data environments (cloud platforms, data warehouses, internal APIs)

Collaborate with platform, product teams and our customers directly to develop and implement innovative infrastructure that scales to meet evolving needs.

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Be able, and willing, to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly

What We’re Looking For:

4+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation

Experience scaling products at hyper growth startups

Experience tinkering with or productizing LLMs, vector databases, and the other latest AI technologies

Proficient in Python or Javascript/Typescript, and SQL

Experience with Kubernetes

Experience with major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP)

Excellent communication skills with the ability to explain technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $216,000 — $270,000 USD