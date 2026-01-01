Scale AI is at the forefront of the AI revolution, helping the U.S. government unlock the potential of AI across national security missions. We’re building enterprise-grade generative AI solutions and delivering them into operational use cases that matter.

We’re hiring an engagement manager (EM) to lead and coordinate delivery of agentic workflows for a national security customer. As an EM on our public sector delivery team, you will own or support a large account plan, manage day-to-day execution for customers, and ensure an incredible customer experience. This role is ideal for someone who blends program leadership, customer relationship building, technical fluency, and contract awareness — and who thrives in fast-moving, ambiguous, and mission-driven environments.

You will:

Manage customer relationships from the executive to the end user

Work alongside customers to scope agentic workflow use cases that Scale’s engineering team will build and you will ultimately refine

Lead a cross-functional project team to deliver on and exceed the customer's AI/ML objectives

Lead with a “whatever-it-takes” mentality, proactively identifying customer needs and operator pain points to ensure customer success

Oversee onboarding and successful implementation of customer accounts

Must haves:

An active TS/SCI clearance

5+ years of work experience succeeding in stakeholder management or a customer-facing role delivering enterprise-scale applications / solutions

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Willingness to be onsite with the customer in the Colorado Springs area 4 days per week and able to travel at least 25% of the time (as needed)

We have a diverse team with a variety of skill sets, many have:

10+ years of professional experience, often in a customer-facing technical program management role in industry or government

Prior experience at an API technology company and / or managing technical customers using an API

A technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field

Proficiency in Python, SQL or other programming languages

Domain expertise in a relevant field (e.g. modeling and simulation, joint planning processes, intelligence workflows, etc)

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of Washington DC and Colorado is: $195,800 — $279,400 USD