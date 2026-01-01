Scale’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications by providing the highest quality data. We believe that robust financial infrastructure is the backbone that allows our researchers and engineers to innovate at scale. Our Accounting team doesn't just record transactions; we build the systems that enable the next generation of AI breakthroughs.

We are looking for a Senior Manager, Technical Revenue Accounting to join our Accounting Team. In this role, you will be the primary orchestrator for revenue integrity at an innovative AI company. You will serve as a technical subject matter expert, architecting solutions for complex transactions and ensuring our financial systems scale as fast as our technology. If you are looking to make a significant impact at the intersection of frontier AI and financial infrastructure, come join us.

You will:

Lead Revenue Accounting Team: Oversee monthly accounting close activities, including the review of complex journal entries and key account reconciliations including the management and development of a small team.

Oversee monthly accounting close activities, including the review of complex journal entries and key account reconciliations including the management and development of a small team. Technical Oversight: Ensure strict compliance with ASC 606 and U.S. GAAP; serve as the final word on revenue recognition for both standard and highly bespoke contracts.

Ensure strict compliance with ASC 606 and U.S. GAAP; serve as the final word on revenue recognition for both standard and highly bespoke contracts. Strategic Collaboration : Partner with Finance and Strategy teams on revenue metrics, flux analysis, and long-range forecasting.

: Partner with Finance and Strategy teams on revenue metrics, flux analysis, and long-range forecasting. Audit Readiness: Lead the preparation of consolidated financial statements and footnotes; act as a primary point of contact for external auditors for all revenue related contracts and matters including developing footnotes and other financial reported items.

Ideally you'd have:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Accounting; CPA is highly preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting; Experience: 7+ years of progressive accounting experience, with a mix of Big 4 public accounting and high-growth industry experience (SaaS preferred).

7+ years of progressive accounting experience, with a mix of Big 4 public accounting and high-growth industry experience (SaaS preferred). Leadership: 1+ years of experience managing and developing high-performing teams.

1+ years of experience managing and developing high-performing teams. Technical Rigor: Deep expertise in ASC 606 and the ability to translate complex technical research into actionable operational policies.

Deep expertise in and the ability to translate complex technical research into actionable operational policies. Agility: A proven track record of problem-solving in a fast-moving, "ambiguity-heavy" environment.

A proven track record of problem-solving in a fast-moving, "ambiguity-heavy" environment. Systems Fluency: Experience with enterprise-level ERPs and revenue recognition software.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $163,800 — $206,000 USD