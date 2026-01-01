The Mission

Scale AI is leading the AI revolution, developing reliable AI applications for the world's most important decisions. For the Public Sector, we translate this mission into operational advantage for our government customers.

We are looking for a technical, high-horsepower Product Manager to lead the evolution of the Public Sector Data Engine. This team believes that the data engine, capable of producing “n” models, is more important than any single model. This role is focused on building tools that can measure and improve the computer vision and generative AI models at the heart of critical national security systems. You won’t just be managing a roadmap; you will be building the ML Ops infrastructure that allows the government to spin the ML Ops flywheel to develop reliable AI. This work will span both Computer Vision and Generative AI.

This is a hybrid role for a PM who loves the "why" as much as the "how." You will sit at the center of our transition from a data labeling leader to a full-stack AI partner. You will architect the vision for our ML Ops tooling, building a seamless "foundational engine" that supports data management, curation, model development, and model evaluation for internal and external Machine Learning Teams. You’ll be expected to guide engineering teams through design challenges, system integrations, and the technical scaffolding required for state-of-the-art model testing.

You will:

Architect the AI Engine: Drive the roadmap for Public Sector ML Ops tools, ensuring they serve as the "ground truth" foundation for building, evaluating, and deploying AI systems.

Drive the roadmap for Public Sector ML Ops tools, ensuring they serve as the "ground truth" foundation for building, evaluating, and deploying AI systems. Bridge Custom & Scale: Support diverse customer profiles—from massive-scale satellite and video labeling engagements to complex, bespoke ML Ops partnerships.

Support diverse customer profiles—from massive-scale satellite and video labeling engagements to complex, bespoke ML Ops partnerships. Own Technical Scoping: Partner with Engineering to make high-stakes design decisions on infrastructure, APIs, and model evaluation frameworks (T&E).

Partner with Engineering to make high-stakes design decisions on infrastructure, APIs, and model evaluation frameworks (T&E). Operationalize Collaboration: Use high EQ and structured thinking to align Engineering, Operations, and elite Government stakeholders.

Ideally you'd have:

Technical by Core: You have a background in Software Engineering, Field Engineering, or Vision Systems . You can read code, understand system architecture, and earn the immediate respect of world-class engineers.

You have a background in . You can read code, understand system architecture, and earn the immediate respect of world-class engineers. ML/CV Experience: You have experience in Computer Vision or ML Ops . You understand the lifecycle of a model—from data acquisition to Test & Evaluation.

You have experience in . You understand the lifecycle of a model—from data acquisition to Test & Evaluation. Grit: You possess a "whatever-it-takes" drive. You are comfortable running through walls, grinding through ambiguity, and delivering results in high-pressure environments.

You possess a "whatever-it-takes" drive. You are comfortable running through walls, grinding through ambiguity, and delivering results in high-pressure environments. Structured Thinker, but Action Oriented: You can take a challenging problem, decompose it, create action plans, and drive results.

Nice to haves:

Security Clearance: An active Secret or TS/SCI clearance is a nice to have for this role. If you do not have an active clearance, you must be willing to obtain one.

Demonstrated Technical Rigor: Advanced degree (CS, Engineering, or a related field) from a top-tier institution, or equivalent experience that showcases deep technical problem-solving ability.

Advanced degree (CS, Engineering, or a related field) from a top-tier institution, or equivalent experience that showcases deep technical problem-solving ability. Computer Vision (CV) Expertise: Practical experience designing, building, or evaluating large-scale Computer Vision models, including advanced data processing and deployment techniques.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $205,600 — $257,000 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of Hawaii, Washington DC, Texas, Colorado is: $212,800 — $266,000 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of St. Louis is: $177,600 — $222,000 USD