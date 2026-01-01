Scale’s Finance Analytics and Systems team is looking for a builder-oriented team member to help design and develop internal tools and AI agents that automate workflows across finance and accounting.

In this role, you will work closely with stakeholders across business finance, corporate finance, and accounting to understand their workflows and build systems that enable faster turn-arounds times with higher degrees of accuracy.

You will design data models, prototype internal tools, and implement agent-driven workflows using our internal data infrastructure, system integration tooling, Scale’s proprietary AI platform as well as emerging AI tools.

We’re looking for someone who enjoys solving complex problems, building systems from the ground up, and translating ambiguous business needs into scalable technical solutions, with strong attention to detail and a rigorous approach towards validating results.

Key Responsibilities

Design and develop end-to-end agent-driven workflows that automate finance and accounting processes, and improve operational efficiency





that automate finance and accounting processes, and improve operational efficiency Build scalable data models and pipelines that serve as the foundation for analytics assets (e.g., dashboards), agentic workflows and system automations





that serve as the foundation for analytics assets (e.g., dashboards), agentic workflows and system automations Partner with stakeholders across finance, accounting, and customer operations to translate business requirements into technical requirements and system designs





to translate business requirements into Collaborate with engineering teams in t he development of internal tools to improve Scale’s financial system infrastructure





to improve Scale’s financial system infrastructure Evangelize and support the adoption of AI-enabled automation across finance and accounting teams

Ideally, you have:

5+ years of experience in data analytics, analytics engineering, or data science roles (supporting finance teams is a plus)





(supporting finance teams is a plus) Expert knowledge of SQL and Python for data analysis and modeling





for data analysis and modeling Experience building internal tools, automation systems, or data products





Experience building a reliable transformation layer and pipelines from ambiguous business processes using tools such DBT to create a foundational data models





Experience partnering with engineering, and business stakeholders to automate manual workflows





Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to operate independently in a fast-paced environment





Excellent communication skills and experience working cross-functionally with business stakeholders





Familiarity with finance or accounting terminology





Experience with BI tools such as Tableau, Metabase, or Looker





Familiarity with JavaScript and modern automation tooling is a plus but not required

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $200,000 — $250,000 USD