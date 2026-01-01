Scale’s rapidly growing Global Public Sector team is focused on using AI to address critical challenges facing the public sector around the world. Our core work consists of:

Creating custom AI applications that will impact millions of citizens

Generating high-quality training data for custom LLMs

Upskilling and advisory services to spread the impact of AI

As a Full Stack Software Engineer (Forward Deployed), you’ll collaborate directly with public sector counterparts to quickly build full-stack, AI applications, to solve their most pressing challenges and achieve meaningful impact for citizens.

At Scale, we’re not just building AI solutions—we’re enabling the public sector to transform their operations and better serve citizens through cutting-edge technology. If you’re ready to shape the future of AI in the public sector and be a founding member of our team, we’d love to hear from you.

You will:

Serve as the lead technical strategist for public sector engagements, converting ambiguous mission requirements into robust architectural roadmaps and guiding onsite implementation

Architect the fundamental frameworks for production-grade AI applications, setting the gold standard for how interactive UIs, backend systems, and AI models are integrated at scale to deliver reliable outcomes.

Guide the evolution of cloud infrastructure, ensuring security, global scalability, and long-term system integrity across all environments.

Direct the development of core platforms and shared services, ensuring they solve cross-cutting needs for diverse global client use cases.

Partner with cross-functional leadership to steer the technical roadmap, mentoring senior and junior staff and ensuring all products align with a cohesive, future-proof technical architecture.

Bridge the gap between the field and the core platform by turning real-world client lessons into the reusable patterns that power the entire engineering team.

Ideally you’d have:

Masters or Phd in Computer Science or equivalent deep industry experience in architecting complex, distributed systems.

10+ years of full-stack expertise across Python, Node.js, and React, with a proven track record of designing high-scale architectures on Kubernetes and global cloud infrastructures (AWS/Azure/GCP).

Expert ability to design and oversee production-grade ecosystems, ensuring world-class standards for system integrity, security, and long-term scalability.

Extensive experience deploying and troubleshooting sophisticated end-to-end solutions directly within complex, high-security client environments.

A self-driven leader capable of resolving extreme ambiguity, mentoring senior staff, and setting the technical vision for the organization.

A driver of asynchronous workflows and documentation-first cultures to streamline global engineering velocity and reduce friction.

Proficient in Arabic

Nice to haves:

Past experience working at a startup as a CTO or founding engineer or in a forward deployed engineer / dedicated customer engineer role

Experience working cross functionally with operations

Proven track record of building LLM-driven solutions with the strategic foresight to anticipate landscape shifts and architect future-proof systems.