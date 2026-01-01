About the Role

The Head of Financial Systems will own the strategy, implementation, and continuous improvement of Scale AI's finance technology stack. You are a builder-first leader who blends enterprise architecture with AI automation - eliminating manual workflows, tightening the financial data fabric, and enabling the Finance team to move with the speed and rigor the business demands. You will be the primary technology partner to the Finance leadership team, and the person ultimately accountable for the reliability, scalability, and intelligence of every system that touches the financial close, revenue, and spend lifecycle.

Key Responsibilities

ERP Ownership & Optimization Own the full lifecycle of our ERP environment (NetSuite or equivalent), including architecture, configuration, integrations, and roadmap. Ensure the platform reliably supports the General Ledger, AP, AR, Procure-to-Pay, Fixed Assets, Revenue Recognition, Sales Audit, and International Consolidations & Reporting.

Order-to-Cash & Procure-to-Pay Drive end-to-end process excellence across Order-to-Cash (Sales/Revenue Capture, Sales Audit, Billing) and Procure-to-Pay (Direct & Indirect Purchasing). Identify gaps between upstream systems and ERP, and close them through disciplined integration design.

AI Agent Deployment Identify opportunities to replace manual finance workflows with AI/LLM-powered agents. Build and manage internal agents that automate forecasting inputs, variance analysis, close task management, and reconciliation — reducing cycle time and surfacing actionable insights for Finance leadership.

Systems Integration & Data Architecture Design scalable data flows and APIs that connect the ERP to adjacent finance tools (billing, expense, FP&A, treasury) into a cohesive, auditable ecosystem. Ensure clean, governed data movement from source systems to the general ledger and reporting layer.

Operational Excellence & Controls Establish disciplined change management, clear data governance, and measurable SLAs across all financial systems. Stabilize environments to support audit readiness, SOX compliance, and regulatory requirements.Finance Stakeholder Partnership Serve as the primary technology partner to the CFO, Controller, FP&A, and Accounting teams. Translate complex technical constraints into business outcomes and align system roadmaps with Finance's strategic priorities.

Team Leadership Build and lead a high-impact Finance Systems team. Foster a culture of curiosity, speed, and user-centricity — where the team is as proud of a clean reconciliation workflow as any external product shipped.

What You'll Bring

8+ years of experience leading finance systems or enterprise application functions in a fast-paced, high-growth environment

Deep, hands-on knowledge of ERP platforms (NetSuite strongly preferred) across core modules: GL, AP, AR, Fixed Assets, Revenue Recognition, Procure-to-Pay, Sales Audit, and International Consolidations

Strong understanding of Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay process design, including the touchpoints between upstream sales/procurement systems and the ERP

Strong understanding of Sox IT General controls and track record implementing them

Proven track record designing and deploying AI/LLM-powered workflows or agentic systems to improve Finance team efficiency

Ability to design and govern scalable integrations and data flows across SaaS tools

Experience influencing Finance leadership, translating technical complexity into clear business decisions

Proficiency is an iPaaS platform (e.g., Workato, Mulesoft, Boomi, etc.) - Workato Certification is big plus

Proficiency in Python or SQL to personally prototype, audit, and quality-check automation logic

Familiarity with adjacent Finance tooling: expense management, FP&A platforms, billing systems, and treasury tools

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $198,400 — $248,000 USD