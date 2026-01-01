The Head of Financial Systems will own the strategy, implementation, and continuous improvement of Scale AI's finance technology stack. You are a builder-first leader who blends enterprise architecture with AI automation - eliminating manual workflows, tightening the financial data fabric, and enabling the Finance team to move with the speed and rigor the business demands. You will be the primary technology partner to the Finance leadership team, and the person ultimately accountable for the reliability, scalability, and intelligence of every system that touches the financial close, revenue, and spend lifecycle.
ERP Ownership & Optimization Own the full lifecycle of our ERP environment (NetSuite or equivalent), including architecture, configuration, integrations, and roadmap. Ensure the platform reliably supports the General Ledger, AP, AR, Procure-to-Pay, Fixed Assets, Revenue Recognition, Sales Audit, and International Consolidations & Reporting.
Order-to-Cash & Procure-to-Pay Drive end-to-end process excellence across Order-to-Cash (Sales/Revenue Capture, Sales Audit, Billing) and Procure-to-Pay (Direct & Indirect Purchasing). Identify gaps between upstream systems and ERP, and close them through disciplined integration design.
AI Agent Deployment Identify opportunities to replace manual finance workflows with AI/LLM-powered agents. Build and manage internal agents that automate forecasting inputs, variance analysis, close task management, and reconciliation — reducing cycle time and surfacing actionable insights for Finance leadership.
Systems Integration & Data Architecture Design scalable data flows and APIs that connect the ERP to adjacent finance tools (billing, expense, FP&A, treasury) into a cohesive, auditable ecosystem. Ensure clean, governed data movement from source systems to the general ledger and reporting layer.
Operational Excellence & Controls Establish disciplined change management, clear data governance, and measurable SLAs across all financial systems. Stabilize environments to support audit readiness, SOX compliance, and regulatory requirements.Finance Stakeholder Partnership Serve as the primary technology partner to the CFO, Controller, FP&A, and Accounting teams. Translate complex technical constraints into business outcomes and align system roadmaps with Finance's strategic priorities.
Team Leadership Build and lead a high-impact Finance Systems team. Foster a culture of curiosity, speed, and user-centricity — where the team is as proud of a clean reconciliation workflow as any external product shipped.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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