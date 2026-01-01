Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including frontier model training, enterprise adoption, defense applications, and more. Our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions.



Scale’s Global Public Sector (GPS) team is growing quickly and joining it is an opportunity to work on one of the most exciting and quickly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work with governments and government-backed entities.

This is a defense role. We’re looking for a Staff Technical Product Manager to own critical product areas within Scale’s Global Defense business, serving allied defense and national security customers. You’ll be a critical builder, shaping and developing Scale’s global defense products, while being the primary technical expert to our global customers.

The ideal candidate brings together a strong engineering or ML background, entrepreneurial drive, the eagerness to be a hands-on builder, and the ability to get in front of senior technical and government stakeholders to drive mission-critical outcomes.

You Will:

Own the product roadmap and execution for one or more product areas within Global Defense, driving what gets built and how it ships

Be hands-on: write specs, prototype solutions, dig into technical architecture with engineers, and make product calls grounded in real technical understanding

Design and ship AI-powered products and tooling for defense and national security workflows, working side-by-side with engineering and ML teams

Use customer context to inform what you build — understand allied defense workflows deeply enough to make opinionated product decisions, not just relay requirements

Navigate the unique constraints of defense product development across allied nations — classification environments, accreditation processes, air-gapped deployments — or be ready to learn these fast

Operate like a founding team member: wear multiple hats, move fast, unblock yourself, and drive outcomes across engineering, operations, and go-to-market

Ideally, You’d Have

Builder mentality: you’re energized by going from zero to one, not by managing from a distance

8+ years of experience in software engineering, ML engineering, or a deeply technical product role where you were hands-on with what shipped

Technical fluency: software engineering or ML background (master’s degree in computer science or equivalent experience). Experience training or evaluating models is a plus

Deep intellectual curiosity about AI systems — you read papers, dig into technical details, and have strong opinions about how things should be built

Enough customer instinct to know what matters, but your default mode is building, not selling

Bias for action and comfort wearing multiple hats in fast-moving environments

Willingness to travel to allied partner nations as needed