At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for an HR Business Partner to partner with our Gen AI Operations team.

Scale AI's Generative AI Data Engine powers the world's most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data they produced is described as some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

As the HR Business Partner, Operations, you will be deeply embedded within the Gen AI Operations team, advise team members as our business scales, and will support leaders in all people-related matters. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams such as HR Operations, Recruiting, Finance, Legal, and IT to make the Operations team as successful as possible.

You will:

Provide end-to-end HRBP support across our growing and evolving Gen AI business unit, including directly driving org health initiatives, influencing org structure to effectively scale the team, and developing and implementing creative solutions as the team navigates new markets.

Establish yourself as a trusted advisor and a knowledgeable, reliable, and empathetic partner for our employees and leaders across the Enterprise team

Coach and advise leaders on best people practices and uplevel manager skill sets

Lead project management for all people programs for the Enterprise organization, including org planning, onboarding, performance cycles, engagement surveys, and career development efforts

Drive organization and order for people data and use it to provide insights and recommendations to leaders

Work in a hybrid work environment (3 days/week) at our San Francisco Headquarters or New York office

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of experience working in HR with progression and growth in scope, with 3+ years of experience in an HR Business Partner role at a fast-paced, high-growth company

Demonstrated experience engaging with executive-level leadership on org-wide initiatives, and ability to partner and build relationships with senior leadership

Strong ability to relate to, empathize with, and quickly build trust with people from diverse backgrounds

Proven ability to thrive in a fast-paced, iterative environment and embrace changes in focus and direction as needed

A passion for building scalable processes in a creative, thoughtful, and organized way

Experience supporting a global workforce across various job functions

Nice to haves:

Strong knowledge of Google Sheets/Excel and demonstrated ability to influence decisions with data.

Experience in Consulting or in an Operations and Strategy role at a fast-paced company.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $172,800 — $216,000 USD