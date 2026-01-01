Scale's Generative AI business is continuing to see tremendous growth and expansion. Engagement Managers (EMs) are the combination of externally customer-facing and internally operationally driven. In this role, you will operate at the center of Scale's most strategic customer relationships, serving as both a trusted operator and thought partner to the world's leading AI research teams.

You are the frontline of Scale’s contact with our Gen AI customers, working with and being an advocate for customer data leaders and engineering/operations teams. You have a strong interest in how high-quality data can positively influence Gen AI models. You work towards finding not just one-off solutions, but repeatable and scalable ways to ensure we continually deliver.

The ideal candidate builds deep relationships with researchers and customer leads, navigates difficult conversations with confidence, and has a track record of earning new work through the quality of their execution and relationships. They are naturally empathetic and excel at building long-term relationships through diligent problem solving and thoughtful, strategic discussions.

You will:

Own a portfolio of complex, strategic projects with full accountability for delivery, quality, customer sentiment, and commercial outcomes

Build and maintain deep, trust-based relationships with customer researchers and leads, serving as a thought partner throughout the project lifecycle

Navigate difficult customer conversations around pricing, quality, and delivery expectations with confidence and clarity

Identify and develop expansion opportunities through close customer engagement and a strong track record of execution

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of work experience, with experience in consulting or as a technical product or program management role

A proven track record in B2B client-facing roles, including building and expanding relationships and navigating complex customer dynamics

Ability to understand the ML training lifecycle and discuss use cases meaningfully with technical customers

A technical background (education or professional experience with CS, Engineering, Economics, Statistics, or another STEM field)

Nice to haves:

Graduate degree (PhD, MS) or research experience in a STEM field

Experience at a frontier lab or company developing foundational models, or in a technical role at a high-growth AI company

Hands-on technical experience working with data or AI/ML models, whether through engineering, research, or a technical product role

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $192,800 — $241,000 USD