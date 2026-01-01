National Security Hackathon Attendees – Stay Connected with Scale AI

This posting is for candidates who attended National Security Hackathon and connected with a member of the Scale AI team.

It was great meeting you at the Hackathon! Whether we spoke at our booth or on the floor, we always enjoy connecting with people who are passionate about advancing AI and machine learning.

At Scale AI, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. For the past ten years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, supporting some of the most exciting advancements in AI, including generative AI, defense applications, robotics, and autonomous systems.

We’re continuing to grow our team across a range of technical and mission-focused roles.

If you're excited about the problems we’re tackling, feel free to share your information here. A member of our team will reach out if there’s a strong fit with one of our open opportunities. And even if the timing isn’t right today, we’d love to stay connected.

We look forward to continuing the conversation. In the meantime, you can learn more about our work at scale.com.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $227,200 — $284,000 USD Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of Washington DC, Texas, Colorado, Hawaii is: $204,800 — $256,000 USD