At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. The Public Sector team is at the forefront of this mission, partnering with government agencies to deploy mission-critical agentic solutions.

Role Overview

The Public Sector GenAI T&E Product Manager will be a high-horsepower technical leader, defining the vision and owning the roadmap for our evaluation capabilities. This role requires thriving in unscripted, high-stakes environments, as you will be the primary owner for the T&E tech stack—the robust infrastructure required to continuously measure, improve, and prove the superiority and sustained performance of our agentic applications.

Traversing multiple engineering organizations across Scale, you will identify bottlenecks, distill technical friction into actionable plans, and drive execution. You will work across Scale’s commercial and public sector teams to define requirements, ensuring our evaluation services are robust enough for the most demanding government use cases. Key objectives include refining the tech stack that allows ML teams to hillclimb, and surfacing critical performance information to stakeholders.

Minimum Qualifications (Quantifiable)

Engineering Depth: 3+ years of experience in software engineering, systems architecture, or highly technical program management. You must be able to read code, understand system architecture, and participate in technical design reviews alongside engineering teams.

3+ years of experience in software engineering, systems architecture, or highly technical program management. You must be able to read code, understand system architecture, and participate in technical design reviews alongside engineering teams. Evaluation Systems Expertise: Proven experience designing, owning the roadmap for, or operating the infrastructure required to continuously measure, improve, and show the performance of AI applications.

Proven experience designing, owning the roadmap for, or operating the infrastructure required to continuously measure, improve, and show the performance of AI applications. Problem Distillation: Demonstrated experience taking a vaguely defined problem (e.g., "our evaluation cycles are too slow") and delivering a technical roadmap, resource requirements, and measurable success metrics within a narrow time window.

Demonstrated experience taking a vaguely defined problem (e.g., "our evaluation cycles are too slow") and delivering a technical roadmap, resource requirements, and measurable success metrics within a narrow time window. Ambiguity Management: Proven track record of taking a project from "stalled/undefined" to "shipped" in a high-pressure environment. You can point to at least two instances where you inherited a failing project and saw it through to production.

Proven track record of taking a project from "stalled/undefined" to "shipped" in a high-pressure environment. You can point to at least two instances where you inherited a failing project and saw it through to production. Cross-Functional Leadership: Led multiple projects that required direct alignment between at least three distinct engineering organizations (e.g., Infrastructure, ML Research, and Product).

Led multiple projects that required direct alignment between at least three distinct engineering organizations (e.g., Infrastructure, ML Research, and Product). Operational Execution: Experience using technical project management frameworks (e.g., Linear) to provide consistent weekly reporting on delivery velocity and blockers to executive stakeholders.

Preferred Qualifications (Nice to Haves)

Security Clearance: Active Secret, Top Secret, or TS/SCI clearance.

Active Secret, Top Secret, or TS/SCI clearance. GenAI Implementation: Practical experience developing or evaluating features built specifically on LLMs, RAG, or autonomous agent workflows.

Practical experience developing or evaluating features built specifically on LLMs, RAG, or autonomous agent workflows. Technical Rigor: Advanced degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Advanced degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. Public Sector Expertise: 2+ years of experience working with DoD, IC, or Civil agencies on mission-critical software deployments.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $205,600 — $257,000 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of Hawaii, Washington DC, Texas, Colorado is: $184,800 — $231,000 USD The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of St. Louis is: $154,400 — $193,000 USD