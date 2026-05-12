Overview

Scale’s Finance Systems and Automation team is looking for a builder-oriented team member to help design and develop integrations, automations, and AI agents that streamline workflows across Finance, Accounting, People, and Recruiting.

In this role, you will work closely with stakeholders across Finance, Accounting, People Operations, and Recruiting to understand their workflows and build integrations, automations, and agentic workflows that reduce manual effort and accelerate execution across these teams.

You will leverage our internal data infrastructure, system integration tooling, and emerging AI platforms to architect scalable solutions — from traditional system integrations to intelligent agent-driven workflows — that serve as the foundation for long-term operational efficiency.

We’re looking for someone who thrives on connecting systems, automating repetitive processes, and pushing toward more autonomous, AI-assisted operations. You should be comfortable navigating ambiguity, designing solutions that scale, and rigorously validating outcomes end to end.

What You’ll Do

Design and build agent-driven workflows and automation systems across People Operations, Recruiting, Finance, and Accounting

Identify opportunities to replace manual or rules-based processes with agentic workflows

Partner with stakeholders to translate business processes into scalable, automated solutions

Lead the implementation of end-to-end workflows, from requirements through deployment and validation

Automate candidate-to-employee transitions (e.g., Greenhouse → HRIS → provisioning systems)

Build workflows to manage employee lifecycle events such as onboarding, transfers, and offboarding

Automate approval flows and data synchronization across People, Finance, and Recruiting systems

Support accounting and finance workflows through scalable integrations and automation

Design and implement the underlying integrations and data flows that enable reliable automation and agent behavior

Establish and apply best practices for workflow design, monitoring, error handling, and maintainability

Collaborate with data and engineering teams to ensure automation systems are built on reliable data foundations

Maintain clear documentation of integrations, automations, and agent behavior

Support adoption of automation and AI-enabled workflows by working closely with People Ops, Recruiting, and Finance stakeholders

What We’re Looking For

5+ years of experience building integrations and automation workflows across business systems

Hands-on experience with an iPaaS platform (e.g., Workato, Mulesoft, Boomi, etc.) - Workato Certification is big plus

Experience building or experimenting with AI-powered workflows, LLM APIs, or agent-driven systems

Experience designing workflows across employee lifecycle processes (hire, onboard, manage, offboard)

Experience integrating Finance systems such as NetSuite, Coupa, or similar

Experience working with PayRoll systems such as ADP, Deel, Workday is a plus

Experience working with People and Recruiting systems such as Workday, BambooHR, Greenhouse, or similar is a plus

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to operate independently in a fast-paced environment

Excellent communication skills and experience working cross-functionally with business stakeholders

A builder mindset with a focus on delivering reliable, scalable solutions

Understanding of how to design reliable, production-ready agentic workflows (e.g., validation, retries, guardrails) is a plus

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $165,600 — $207,000 USD