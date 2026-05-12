Department
Data Science and Analytics
Finance Systems & Automations Manager
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Overview
Scale’s Finance Systems and Automation team is looking for a builder-oriented team member to help design and develop integrations, automations, and AI agents that streamline workflows across Finance, Accounting, People, and Recruiting.
In this role, you will work closely with stakeholders across Finance, Accounting, People Operations, and Recruiting to understand their workflows and build integrations, automations, and agentic workflows that reduce manual effort and accelerate execution across these teams.
You will leverage our internal data infrastructure, system integration tooling, and emerging AI platforms to architect scalable solutions — from traditional system integrations to intelligent agent-driven workflows — that serve as the foundation for long-term operational efficiency.
We’re looking for someone who thrives on connecting systems, automating repetitive processes, and pushing toward more autonomous, AI-assisted operations. You should be comfortable navigating ambiguity, designing solutions that scale, and rigorously validating outcomes end to end.
What You’ll Do
- Design and build agent-driven workflows and automation systems across People Operations, Recruiting, Finance, and Accounting
- Identify opportunities to replace manual or rules-based processes with agentic workflows
- Partner with stakeholders to translate business processes into scalable, automated solutions
- Lead the implementation of end-to-end workflows, from requirements through deployment and validation
- Automate candidate-to-employee transitions (e.g., Greenhouse → HRIS → provisioning systems)
- Build workflows to manage employee lifecycle events such as onboarding, transfers, and offboarding
- Automate approval flows and data synchronization across People, Finance, and Recruiting systems
- Support accounting and finance workflows through scalable integrations and automation
- Design and implement the underlying integrations and data flows that enable reliable automation and agent behavior
- Establish and apply best practices for workflow design, monitoring, error handling, and maintainability
- Collaborate with data and engineering teams to ensure automation systems are built on reliable data foundations
- Maintain clear documentation of integrations, automations, and agent behavior
- Support adoption of automation and AI-enabled workflows by working closely with People Ops, Recruiting, and Finance stakeholders
What We’re Looking For
- 5+ years of experience building integrations and automation workflows across business systems
- Hands-on experience with an iPaaS platform (e.g., Workato, Mulesoft, Boomi, etc.) - Workato Certification is big plus
- Experience building or experimenting with AI-powered workflows, LLM APIs, or agent-driven systems
- Experience designing workflows across employee lifecycle processes (hire, onboard, manage, offboard)
- Experience integrating Finance systems such as NetSuite, Coupa, or similar
- Experience working with PayRoll systems such as ADP, Deel, Workday is a plus
- Experience working with People and Recruiting systems such as Workday, BambooHR, Greenhouse, or similar is a plus
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to operate independently in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent communication skills and experience working cross-functionally with business stakeholders
- A builder mindset with a focus on delivering reliable, scalable solutions
- Understanding of how to design reliable, production-ready agentic workflows (e.g., validation, retries, guardrails) is a plus
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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