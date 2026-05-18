Department
Data Science and Analytics
GTM Systems Analyst
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Role Purpose
This role closes that gap with a hire that is meaningfully more than a Salesforce admin: a technical Business Systems Analyst who functions as product owner for the Public Sector Salesforce environment and a builder across Workato and AI tooling for the broader org. The bet is that one stakeholder-facing, AI-fluent operator delivers more leverage than a second pure Salesforce admin.
What You'll Do
- Architect the GTM systems stack for Public Sector — Salesforce, CPQ, contract lifecycle, partner portals, billing — including the integration fabric that connects them to Snowflake, NetSuite, and downstream operational tools.
- Build and ship AI-powered automations and agents that accelerate the Public Sector sales cycle (e.g., RFP response automation, compliance attestation workflows, deal desk acceleration).
- Own integration design across Salesforce, Workato, Fivetran, Snowflake, and emerging AI platforms (MCP servers, internal agents) — including auth model, data flow, and audit posture.
- Partner with Public Sector GTM leadership, deal desk, finance, legal, and compliance to translate ambiguous business requirements into systems that scale.
- Stand up and operate the systems-side controls required for FedRAMP/IL-tier and CMMC-aligned operations — access management, audit logs, data residency, and segregation from commercial environments where required.
- Establish the patterns and reusable components that allow the Public Sector systems stack to extend cleanly to commercial and other regulated verticals.
Required Experience
- U.S. citizenship (non-negotiable — required for public sector customer engagements).
- 5+ years building and operating GTM/business systems at a SaaS or enterprise software company, with deep Salesforce platform experience
- Proven experience designing and shipping integrations across the GTM stack — iPaaS (Workato, MuleSoft, Boomi, or equivalent), event-driven architectures, REST/GraphQL APIs, and warehouse-native patterns (Snowflake, dbt, reverse ETL).
- Demonstrated experience embedding AI/LLM tooling into business workflows — agents, copilots, retrieval pipelines, MCP servers, or equivalent. Real production deployments, not just experiments.
- Strong cross-functional collaboration with sales, deal desk, finance, legal, and compliance — comfortable being the systems person in the room with deal team and counsel.
Nice to Have
- Direct experience with Salesforce Government Cloud / Government Cloud Plus.
- CPQ experience (Salesforce CPQ, Conga, or equivalent) and contract lifecycle management (Ironclad, DocuSign CLM).
- Familiarity with the Anthropic / Claude API, MCP protocol, or other agentic frameworks Scale is adopting.
- Prior experience at a federal systems integrator, defense prime, or public-sector-heavy SaaS (Palantir, Anduril, GovCIO, Booz Allen, etc.).
- Active or recently active U.S. security clearance (Secret or above) — not required at hire but advantageous for some customer engagements
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.