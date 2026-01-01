The Enterprise Account Executive (Financial Services) will report to the Director of Enterprise GTM and own revenue growth across a portfolio of Scale AI’s most strategic financial services customers and prospects. This role is focused on selling complex, agentic AI solutions -autonomous workflows powered by LLMs and human-in-the-loop systems - into large banks, insurers, asset managers, and fintechs.

You will operate as a strategic partner to senior executives across the business, technology, and risk organizations - helping them reimagine core workflows (e.g., underwriting, fraud detection, KYC, claims, research, and operations) through AI agents. This is a highly consultative, technical enterprise sales role requiring deep domain fluency, executive presence, and the ability to navigate regulatory, security, and multi-stakeholder complexity.

You will own the full customer lifecycle - from origination through close, deployment, and expansion - while acting as the quarterback across Solutions Engineering, Product, Research, and Delivery teams to land and scale high-impact AI programs.

You Will:

Own and expand relationships with the largest financial services institutions (banks, insurers, capital markets, fintech), focusing on high-impact, multi-year AI transformations

Sell agentic AI solutions by mapping Scale’s capabilities to mission-critical workflows (e.g., underwriting, fraud, compliance, customer ops, investment research)

Build trusted relationships with executive stakeholders (CIO, CTO, Chief Data/AI Officer, Heads of Risk/Operations/Lines of Business) and guide enterprise AI strategy

Develop and execute multi-threaded account plans that drive net-new revenue, expansion, and long-term platform adoption

Lead complex deal cycles, including business case development, ROI modeling, and mutual close plans across new business, renewals, and expansions

Partner deeply with Solutions Engineering to shape and land technically credible pilots, POVs, and production deployments

Navigate regulatory, security, and procurement processes unique to financial services environments

Act as the voice of the customer internally—informing product roadmap, agent design, and vertical-specific solutions

Maintain a strong command of pipeline, forecasting, and deal hygiene using Salesforce, Clari, and related tools

Operate with urgency and precision in a fast-paced, highly cross-functional environment

Ideally, You Will Have:

8–12+ years of enterprise sales experience, with significant focus on financial services (banking, insurance, capital markets, or fintech)

Proven track record of closing and expanding large, complex, multi-million dollar enterprise deals within highly regulated environments

Experience selling AI/ML, data platforms, or workflow automation technologies, with the ability to position agentic / LLM-driven solutions at a business and technical level

Deep understanding of financial services workflows (e.g., underwriting, claims, fraud, KYC/AML, research, operations) and how technology transforms them

Demonstrated success engaging and influencing executive stakeholders, including building and delivering compelling business cases and ROI narratives

Strong command of enterprise sales methodology, including account planning, multi-threading, and disciplined forecasting

Ability to navigate ambiguity, long sales cycles, and complex stakeholder landscapes with high ownership and resilience

Excellent communication and storytelling skills across both technical and non-technical audiences

High level of business acumen, technical curiosity, and a consultative, customer-first mindset

Nice to Haves:

Experience selling agentic AI, LLM platforms, or automation solutions into financial services

Background working with or alongside risk, compliance, or data organizations within large enterprises

Familiarity with regulatory considerations (e.g., model risk management, auditability, data privacy) in AI deployments

Prior experience in high-growth or emerging technology environments

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $200,000 — $230,000 USD