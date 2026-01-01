The Enterprise Account Executive (Healthcare & Life Sciences) will report to the Director of Enterprise GTM and own revenue growth across a portfolio of Scale AI’s most strategic healthcare and life sciences customers. This role is focused on selling complex, agentic AI solutions - autonomous workflows powered by LLMs and human-in-the-loop systems - into health systems, payers, pharma, biotech, and digital health organizations.

You will act as a strategic partner to clinical, operational, and technical leaders - helping them transform core workflows such as clinical documentation, prior authorization, revenue cycle, pharmacovigilance, clinical trials, medical affairs, and patient engagement through AI agents. This is a highly consultative, technical enterprise sales role requiring deep domain fluency, strong executive presence, and the ability to navigate regulatory, compliance, and multi-stakeholder complexity.

You will own the full customer lifecycle - from origination through close, deployment, and expansion - while quarterbacking cross-functional teams across Solutions Engineering, Product, Research, and Delivery to land and scale high-impact AI programs.

You Will:

Own and expand relationships with leading healthcare and life sciences organizations (providers, payers, pharma, biotech), focusing on multi-year, strategic AI initiatives

Sell agentic AI solutions by mapping Scale’s capabilities to high-impact workflows (e.g., clinical documentation, prior auth, revenue cycle, patient ops, clinical trials, drug safety, medical review)

Build trusted relationships with executive stakeholders (CIO, CTO, CMIO, Chief Data/AI Officer, Heads of Clinical Ops, R&D, Commercial)

Develop and execute multi-threaded account strategies that drive net-new revenue, expansion, and long-term platform adoption

Lead complex deal cycles, including ROI modeling, business case development, and mutual close plans across new business, renewals, and expansions

Partner closely with Solutions Engineering to design and land technically credible pilots, POVs, and production deployments

Navigate healthcare-specific regulatory and compliance requirements (e.g., HIPAA, GxP, data governance, auditability) throughout the sales process

Act as the voice of the customer internally - informing product roadmap, agent design, and vertical-specific solutions

Maintain strong pipeline discipline, forecasting accuracy, and deal hygiene using Salesforce, Clari, and related tools

Operate effectively in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment with high ownership and attention to detail

Ideally, You Will Have:

8–12+ years of enterprise sales experience, with significant focus on healthcare or life sciences (providers, payers, pharma, biotech, or digital health)

Proven track record of closing and expanding large, complex, multi-million dollar deals in regulated environments

Experience selling AI/ML, data platforms, or workflow automation technologies, with the ability to position agentic / LLM-driven solutions to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Strong understanding of key healthcare/life sciences workflows (e.g., clinical operations, revenue cycle, patient engagement, R&D, clinical trials, pharmacovigilance)

Demonstrated success engaging executive stakeholders and building compelling ROI-driven business cases

Familiarity with regulatory and compliance considerations (e.g., HIPAA, FDA/GxP, data privacy, model governance)

Strong command of enterprise sales fundamentals, including account planning, multi-threading, and forecasting discipline

Ability to navigate long, complex sales cycles with multiple stakeholders and competing priorities

Excellent communication, storytelling, and executive presence

High degree of ownership, intellectual curiosity, and a consultative, customer-first mindset

Nice to Haves:

Experience selling agentic AI, LLM platforms, or automation solutions into healthcare or life sciences

Background working with clinical, regulatory, or data organizations

Familiarity with EHR systems, clinical data, or real-world evidence platforms

Experience in high-growth or emerging technology environments

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $200,000 — $230,000 USD