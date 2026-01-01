At Scale AI, we're not just building AI tools—we're pioneering the next era of enterprise AI. The world's largest enterprises are racing to deploy Generative AI into the core of their operations, and Scale is the partner that gets them there. Our Forward Deployed Engineering team sits at the intersection of customer delivery and core platform development, embedding alongside customers to turn research breakthroughs into production systems that drive measurable business outcomes.
We're hiring a Director of Forward Deployed Engineering to oversee delivery for our largest and most strategic accounts. You'll lead a team of elite engineers who embed directly with Fortune 500 customers to ship deeply integrated AI agents—owning everything from agent design and evaluation to the backend services, data systems, and cloud infrastructure that make them production-ready. You'll partner closely with our Forward Deployed and Product teams to make sure we're shipping as efficiently as possible, turning hard-won field lessons into reusable platform capabilities that compound our velocity over time.
This is a high-autonomy, founder-mindset role. You'll own outcomes end-to-end, scale a team that can operate under pressure, and shape how AI adoption actually happens inside the world's biggest enterprises. Your success will be measured by how consistently your team ships, how durably those deployments stick, and how clearly the signal from the field sharpens our product roadmap.
Exceptional communication. You can translate technical tradeoffs into decisions for executive and non-technical audiences, and model the customer empathy you expect from your team.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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