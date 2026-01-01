Come join our growing legal team to work on the most exciting issues at the leading edge of AI!
At Scale AI, we are powering the leading AI models and pioneering the next era of advanced AI systems for the world’s largest enterprises and forward-thinking governments. You will join a solutions-oriented legal team in a place where a healthy culture meets high standards and the ambition to shape the future of AI.
You will help grow Scale’s Global Public Sector business across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. While work variety is guaranteed, in your role you will primarily help build and deploy a range of Generative and Agentic AI systems that deliver real-world impact for governments and public sector entities.
We are looking for a relentlessly curious, open-minded, and action-oriented commercial attorney who has fun negotiating complex agreements and can optimise risk – all while being a great teammate. If you enjoy solving novel challenges while continuously learning and building strong relationships, we’d love to hear from you!
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PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.