Come join our growing legal team to work on the most exciting issues at the leading edge of AI!

At Scale AI, we are powering the leading AI models and pioneering the next era of advanced AI systems for the world’s largest enterprises and forward-thinking governments. You will join a solutions-oriented legal team in a place where a healthy culture meets high standards and the ambition to shape the future of AI.

You will help grow Scale’s Global Public Sector business across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. While work variety is guaranteed, in your role you will primarily help build and deploy a range of Generative and Agentic AI systems that deliver real-world impact for governments and public sector entities.

We are looking for a relentlessly curious, open-minded, and action-oriented commercial attorney who has fun negotiating complex agreements and can optimise risk – all while being a great teammate. If you enjoy solving novel challenges while continuously learning and building strong relationships, we’d love to hear from you!

You will:

Drive Scale AI’s international expansion by enabling market entry and operations outside the US, particularly in support of the Global Public Sector team

Draft, review, and negotiate a wide range of commercial agreements with global entities, including Sovereign AI deals, master services agreements, and bespoke software development agreements

Manage complex public tenders as a prime, subcontractor, or consortium partner

Counsel on privacy and emerging regulatory requirements

Design, implement, and iterate on policies and processes to manage legal and business risk

Partner within Legal and across functions and geographies, proactively delivering solutions that move the business forward

Ideally you'd have:

UK, common law, or EU legal qualification with substantial experience working on English law matters

7+ years PQE in the technology sector across leading law firms, in-house, or government

Solid commercial and IP legal skills combined with strong business and technical acumen

Extensive experience negotiating complex SaaS and bespoke software development agreements

Experience with government engagements and public procurement processes

Familiarity with EU law

Passion for partnering with Sales and developing practical, risk-optimised solutions

A collaborative, low-ego approach to working across the organisation on projects large and small

An ability to prioritise and the willingness to embrace new challenges as part of a fluid scope of work

Nice to have:

Experience with legal issues related to AI, including emerging AI regulatory requirements

Privacy counselling and regulatory compliance experience

Experience working at or closely with GCC-based governments and enterprises

Proficiency in Arabic