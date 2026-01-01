Scale AI is at the forefront of the AI revolution, helping the U.S. government unlock the potential of AI across national security missions. We’re building enterprise-grade generative AI solutions and delivering them into operational use cases that matter.

The Global Forward Deployments (GFD) organization operates as a critical horizontal layer across Scale, sitting at the intersection of Engineering, Product, Design (EPD), Delivery, and GTM. As our business scales, we are growing the GFD Project Management Office (PMO) to act as the connective tissue that brings structure to ambiguity by aligning teams, organizing cross-functional workstreams, and keeping priorities coordinated across the organization.

As a Technical Program Manager within this expanding PMO, you will drive execution across diverse initiatives by partnering closely with Infrastructure & Security, Product, Software Engineering, Machine Learning, Mission/Field Engineering, Delivery, and Go-To-Market (GTM) teams. Your focus will be integrating engineering roadmaps, customer delivery timelines, and security constraints to enable successful deployments in complex, isolated environments.

What You Will Do

Lead as a Horizontal PMO Partner: Serve as a central node within the growing GFD PMO, driving alignment across Engineering, Product, and Design (EPD) initiatives and ensuring priorities remain top-of-mind across the organization.

Serve as a central node within the growing GFD PMO, driving alignment across Engineering, Product, and Design (EPD) initiatives and ensuring priorities remain top-of-mind across the organization. Spearhead Niche Initiatives: Take on Scale’s difficult-but-ambiguous problems, breaking them down in a structured way and driving them to successful outcomes. You will dive into both technology and organizational processes to craft effective solutions and gain efficiencies, track resourcing and vendor management, and align internal resources to solve unique organizational, and technical challenges.

Take on Scale’s difficult-but-ambiguous problems, breaking them down in a structured way and driving them to successful outcomes. You will dive into both technology and organizational processes to craft effective solutions and gain efficiencies, track resourcing and vendor management, and align internal resources to solve unique organizational, and technical challenges. Bridge EPD, Delivery, and GTM: Act as the primary technical program manager uniting GFD with Product, ML, Mission & Field Engineering, Delivery, and GTM teams to wrangle contractual deliverables across EPD, unblock complex custom integrations, and drive technical milestones against critical contract checkpoints.

Act as the primary technical program manager uniting GFD with Product, ML, Mission & Field Engineering, Delivery, and GTM teams to wrangle contractual deliverables across EPD, unblock complex custom integrations, and drive technical milestones against critical contract checkpoints. Optimize Cross-Functional Processes: Collaborate with stakeholders across the company to improve processes and procedures, ensuring Scale's continued success.

Collaborate with stakeholders across the company to improve processes and procedures, ensuring Scale's continued success. Foster Communication: Create an effective feedback loop between all teams within EPD as well as with partner teams like Legal, BizOps, and Partnerships.

Create an effective feedback loop between all teams within EPD as well as with partner teams like Legal, BizOps, and Partnerships. Navigate Ambiguity: Transition AI/ML technologies and processes into working Public Sector products/solutions even when requirements are undefined or ambiguous.

Ideally You’d Have

Current or past Security Clearance (TS/SCI preferred).

Proven experience partnering closely with Product and cross-functional Engineering teams to align technical roadmaps, manage dependencies, and drive complex, multi-team initiatives.

Experience in project management, including planning, organizing, and managing resources.

A demonstrated capacity to operate effectively and maintain high-quality output within a high-tempo, ambiguous, or chaotic environment.

Experience in security and compliance, with a focus on cross-departmental collaboration.

Experience in delivering secure and reliable solutions within classified, isolated, and air-gapped environments.

Demonstrated understanding of security practices within cloud environments (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).

Experience in a high growth, fast-paced technology company.

An action-oriented mindset, balancing creative problem-solving with a strong drive to achieve outcomes.

Nice to Haves

Experience in microservice design and Kubernetes-based container orchestration.

Experience applying AI or Machine Learning.

Strong analytical skills, with experience using data analysis tools or software.

Demonstrated history of fostering cross-functional collaboration with Delivery, Sales, and Engineering teams.

Backlog refinement & roadmapping experience with tools like Linear and JIRA.

Proven experience translating complex SOW requirements into tactical engineering deliverables

Experience maintaining alignment with organizational capacity planning and delivery timelines.

Background in Software, Security, or System Engineering.

(Note this role must be based within the continental United States and requires current US Citizenship to support Scale’s Public Sector business.)

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $136,000 — $260,000 USD Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $136,000 — $260,000 USD