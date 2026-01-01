Role Summary

Scale is building the infrastructure layer for institutional intelligence — the compounding asset that makes the world's most consequential organizations more capable over time. The Chief of Staff to the VP of Product sits at the center of that work.

This is not a chief of staff role in the traditional sense. This person is not a scheduler, a note-taker, or a communications coordinator. They are an extension of the VP of Product, absorbing context across every workstream, making real prioritization calls, and operating at a level of organized precision that makes the rest of the function run faster.

The right person for this role wants to grow into product leadership and understands that the fastest path there is to operate at close range with someone doing the job. They will be in every room, on every decision, and responsible for ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks, including the principal.

What You'll Do

Prepare the VP for every significant meeting, external or internal: customer briefings, executive reviews, board-adjacent discussions with the right level of context and the right framing.

Represent the VP in internal workstreams where her presence isn't required but her perspective is. This means you actually have the perspective, not just her notes.

Drive follow-through on decisions made in meetings: own the action items, chase closures, and surface blockers before they become problems.

Build and maintain the operational infrastructure that keeps the product org coordinated. Rhythms, comms, templates, and shared context without it becoming process for its own sake.

Engage directly with engineering leads, PMs, and go-to-market partners with enough technical and product fluency to move things forward, not just relay information.

Move people without authority. You will regularly need engineers, PMs, GTM leads, and customers to do things that aren't in their immediate interest to prioritize. You get there by being trusted, well-framed, and well-timed, not by invoking the principal's name.

What We're Looking For

Must-Have Qualifications

10 years of experience in product management, technical program management, strategy, or a role with real operational ownership - not coordination.

Demonstrated record of managing complexity: multiple parallel workstreams, competing stakeholder demands, and ambiguous ownership and keeping all of it moving without dropping threads.

Extreme organizational precision. Their systems are legible to others, not just themselves.

Enough technical fluency to hold a real conversation with a platform engineer. Not deep coding, but genuine comprehension of how systems work: APIs, infrastructure, deployment, architecture at a conceptual level and curiosity to learn.

The judgment to act on behalf of the principal.

Strong, precise written communication. First drafts should be clean. Recaps, briefs, and async updates should require minimal editing.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $211,200 — $312,000 USD