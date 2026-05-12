Department
Robotics
Strategic Sales Development Representative, Robotics & Automotive
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The Strategic Sales Development Representative, Robotics & Automotive will report to the Director of GTM, and will be responsible for identifying, prospecting, and qualifying new sales opportunities. In this role, you will be responsible for wallet share and driving revenue growth for the Physical AI business. This role requires significant ownership in a fast-paced environment. In this role, you will:
- Own and drive overall relationship with Scale’s robotics and automotive prospects; act as a trusted advisor to effectively and confidently communicate the value of Scale offerings to potential customers
- Own top-of-funnel and mid-funnel motion to generate qualified pipeline and revenue through outbound prospecting, lead qualification, and relationship management
- Coordinate networking events such as hackathons, webinars, meetups, conferences, social events, and other events to gain visibility and build credibility within the robotics and automotive community
- Ability to write highly tailored and personalized cold outbound messaging to book meetings with target personas
- Take on ad-hoc strategic projects end-to-end — own the initial research, develop a proposed approach, incorporate feedback, and drive through to execution and handoff
- Thrive in a multi-tasking environment with the ability to adjust priorities quickly
- Consistently share knowledge of industry trends and solutions
- Collaborate with GTM, Operations, and Technical teams to keep sales collateral up to date
Ideally, you will have:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience
- 1-3 years of sales experience in a fast-paced software or technical environment
- Ability to understand Scale’s product offerings and operations
- Ability to communicate deeply technical solutions to business and technical audiences
- Passion for what you do, and the creativity and willingness to think outside of the box
- Excellent writing and communication skills
- Strong sales process and systems skills (Slack, Salesforce, Outreach, Clari)
- Demonstrated ability to develop strong consultative relationships with external partners and internal cross-functional teams at all levels
- Experience developing and communicating executive-level materials
- Strong project management skills, high detail orientation, and exceptional organizational skills
- Technical background highly valued
Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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