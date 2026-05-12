The Strategic Sales Development Representative, Robotics & Automotive will report to the Director of GTM, and will be responsible for identifying, prospecting, and qualifying new sales opportunities. In this role, you will be responsible for wallet share and driving revenue growth for the Physical AI business. This role requires significant ownership in a fast-paced environment. In this role, you will:

Own and drive overall relationship with Scale’s robotics and automotive prospects; act as a trusted advisor to effectively and confidently communicate the value of Scale offerings to potential customers

Own top-of-funnel and mid-funnel motion to generate qualified pipeline and revenue through outbound prospecting, lead qualification, and relationship management

Coordinate networking events such as hackathons, webinars, meetups, conferences, social events, and other events to gain visibility and build credibility within the robotics and automotive community

Ability to write highly tailored and personalized cold outbound messaging to book meetings with target personas

Take on ad-hoc strategic projects end-to-end — own the initial research, develop a proposed approach, incorporate feedback, and drive through to execution and handoff

Thrive in a multi-tasking environment with the ability to adjust priorities quickly

Consistently share knowledge of industry trends and solutions

Collaborate with GTM, Operations, and Technical teams to keep sales collateral up to date

Ideally, you will have:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

1-3 years of sales experience in a fast-paced software or technical environment

Ability to understand Scale’s product offerings and operations

Ability to communicate deeply technical solutions to business and technical audiences

Passion for what you do, and the creativity and willingness to think outside of the box

Excellent writing and communication skills

Strong sales process and systems skills (Slack, Salesforce, Outreach, Clari)

Demonstrated ability to develop strong consultative relationships with external partners and internal cross-functional teams at all levels

Experience developing and communicating executive-level materials

Strong project management skills, high detail orientation, and exceptional organizational skills

Technical background highly valued

Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $80,000 — $100,000 USD