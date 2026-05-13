Department
Human Frontier Collective
Research Advisor - Human Frontier Collective (UK)
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PLEASE NOTE: This is an independent contractor opportunity. The role will start as a 3-month contract, with opportunities for extension based on mutual alignment.
About the Program
The Human Frontier Collective (HFC) brings together top researchers and domain experts to collaborate on high-impact work that are shaping the future of AI. As an HFC Fellow, you’ll apply your academic and professional expertise to help design, evaluate, and interpret advanced generative AI systems—while gaining exposure to cutting-edge research and working alongside an interdisciplinary network of leading thinkers.
What You’ll Do
- Senior Advisory & Model Governance: Provide elite-level consultancy on model behavior and domain-specific logic, establishing the benchmarks for professional integrity.
- High-Impact Research Collaboration: Influence the technical roadmap by partnering with Scale AI's research, delivery, and GTM teams to design sophisticated, small-scale tasks that translates expert-level intuition into rigorous, computable frameworks for frontier model evaluation.
- Executive Client Engagement: Represent the Human Frontier Collective as a Subject Matter Expert during pivotal sales cycles, executive meetings, and conferences,
- Visionary Creation: Contribute to the creation of premier technical content and strategic GTM assets that ultimately helps position Scale as the definitive leader in the industry.
- Contribute to Research Publications: Collaborate with Scale’s research team to co-author technical reports and research papers, boosting your academic visibility and professional recognition (e.g., SciPredict, PropensityBench, Professional Reasoning Benchmark).
- HFC Community: Become a foundational member of the Human Frontier Collective; a supportive, interdisciplinary network of innovators. Gain exclusive access to a community of industry leaders and AI researchers dedicated to advancing the frontier of data.
Who Should Apply
- Professional Experience: 5+ years of relevant industry experience with strong, top-tier domain knowledge. Proven track record of operating at the top of their field and applying deep expertise in high-impact, real-world environments across finance, legal, medical, or related fields.
- Ideal background include but are not limited to:
- Finance Domain: IB/PE/VC C-Suite, VPs, or Directors from Bulge Bracket or Elite Boutiques (e.g., Goldman Sachs, Blackstone), Senior Managers, Senior Associates, or Senior Analysts from top-tier firms.
- Legal Domain: Partners or Senior Counsel at V100 firms; former SCOTUS/Federal Clerks, and Senior Associates from Big Law with active bar membership.
- Medical Domain: Board-certified MDs from premier academic hospitals (e.g., Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic). Practicing physicians w/ at least 5 YOE of post-residency experience from premier hospitals.
- Educational Background: Based on your specific expertise, we are looking for candidates who hold advanced degrees (PhD, or Masters, MD/DO, or JD) coupled with significant clinical, legal, or financial practice.
- Technical Expertise: Demonstrated research experience, analytical thinking, proficiency in problem formulation, and an interest in interdisciplinary AI applications.
- Professional Mindset: Self-driven and detail-oriented, with a deep passion for applied AI research. An innovative thinker who pairs intellectual curiosity with a commitment to collaboration within an elite community of researchers and AI professionals.
Why Join the HFC?
- Professional Development: High-impact experts expand their influence through review projects, advisory roles, and research—while deepening their AI expertise, strengthening analytical and problem-solving skills, and engaging with pioneering AI applications in science and technology.
- Join a Top-Tier Network: Collaborate with a global network of academics and experts to advance responsible AI through impactful, flexible research and training. 80% of our members come from leading institutions.
- Flexible Schedule: ~5–20 hours per week, with the ability to set your own schedule around existing commitments.
- Competitive Pay: We are offering $300/hr. USD for this role across all three domains; Finance, Legal, and Medical.
Application Process
- Apply: We review applications on a rolling basis.
- Interview: Candidates will get to discuss their research experience, professional background, and alignment with our mission to advance human-centered AI.
- Join the Collective: Successful candidates will receive an invitation to join the Human Frontier Collective Program as a Research Advisor.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.