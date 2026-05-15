Department
Legal
Head of Global Assurance
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Head of Global Assurance
Scale seeks a Head of Global Assurance to lead a high-performing team of technical experts advancing Scale’s assurance programs across its Global Public Sector and Commercial business units. This is a newly created leadership role for an experienced assurance, cybersecurity compliance, or GRC professional who can manage a team of senior technical experts, drive execution across complex government and customer requirements, and partner closely with Global Public Sector, Enterprise, Security, Engineering, Product, and the Legal team.
You will:
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Lead comprehensive assurance programs across Scale’s Global Public Sector and Commercial businesses, covering FedRAMP, NIST frameworks, SOC 2, and ISO 27001.
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Manage and develop a technical assurance team responsible for public sector authorizations, audits, control evidence, and remediation reporting.
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Set priorities and operating cadences for assurance workflows, including intake, evidence collection, and metrics-driven deadline management.
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Build executive-level metrics and dashboards that provide leadership with a clear view of program health, strategic priorities, and key risks.
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Partner with the Legal team on contract-driven assurance obligations, sensitive escalations, and external-facing customer representation.
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Collaborate cross-functionally with Security, Engineering, and Product to validate evidence, track remediation, and support authorization requirements.
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Manage high-stakes relationships with external auditors, assessors, certification bodies, and government authorizing officials.
Ideally you'd have:
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10+ years of experience in cybersecurity compliance, GRC, or public/commercial assurance, including an active U.S. security clearance (SCI eligible).
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Proven leadership experience managing senior technical professionals and distributed teams across multiple time zones.
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Deep technical familiarity with FedRAMP, continuous monitoring, and scalable control frameworks within cloud or AI/ML environments.
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Excellent communication skills, with a demonstrated ability to advise executive leadership on assurance and risk tradeoffs in fast-moving technical environments.
Nice to haves:
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Relevant professional certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CISA, CCSP, or AWS/Azure Solutions Architect credentials.
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Experience with emerging technologies, specifically developing compliance approaches for GenAI, LLMs, or large-scale data platforms.
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Direct experience with JAB authorization environments or classified/national security GovCloud deployments.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
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