Department
Robotics
Manager of Commercial Partnerships, Robotics
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As the Manager of Commercial Partnerships, you will be the owner of the end-to-end success of our Workplace & Industrial data collection program across Mexico. This is a high-impact role where you are responsible for the strategic output of our regional partners. You will oversee a dedicated support team and manage the full lifecycle of our Workplace and Industrial partnerships—from sourcing and onboarding to ensuring each site hits its critical data collection targets.
You are a "Builder-Operator." You enjoy the challenge of scaling a technical program in a dynamic market like Mexico. You are as comfortable analyzing a data-integrity spreadsheet as you are walking a factory floor or coaching your team through a difficult hardware deployment.
You will:
- Program Ownership: Define and hit the North Star metrics for the Mexico region: data volume, data quality, and hardware uptime across all partner sites.
- Team Leadership: Hire, train, and manage a team of Field Operations Specialists. You will define their schedules, set performance KPIs, and ensure they provide technical support to our Workplace & Industrial business partners.
- Strategic Partner Management: Act as the senior point of contact for our industrial partners. You will source new partnerships, oversee hardware deployment and replacement, and ensure long-term site production and retention.
- Cross-Functional Liaison: Act as the primary link between the Mexico field operations and the HQ Engineering/Product teams, providing data-driven insights to improve hardware reliability.
- Data Output Accountability: Own the data collection output for Workplaces across Mexico. You are responsible for ensuring that all sites are hitting their weekly collection targets and that the data being uploaded is high-quality and customer-ready.
- Regional Travel & Oversight: Coordinate and participate in travel to partner sites across Mexico City and other states to onboard partners, audit operations, lead complex deployments, and maintain high-level partner relationships.
Ideally you'd have:Education & Experience
- Professional Background: 5+ years of proven experience in operations, business development, or program management within fast-paced, dynamic environments.
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Logistics, Industrial Engineering, or related fields (open to both technical and non-technical degrees).
Business Development & Partner Management
- External-Facing Success: Demonstrated track record of success in client-facing roles (Business Development, Sales, Partnerships) with exceptional client management and interpersonal skills.
- Complex Project Structuring: Proven ability to structure, price, and negotiate large, multi-faceted projects involving Service Level Agreements (SLAs), operational risk management, and complex legal documentation.
- Industry Network (Highly Preferred): An established, sophisticated network of senior-level contacts and decision-makers within the Mexican industrial/manufacturing sectors, alongside a history of converting these relationships into high-value commercial partnerships.
Operations & Strategy
- Operational Excellence: Strategic mindset with the ability to design, implement, and scale processes that drive both operational efficiency and profitability.
- Financial Acumen: Strong working knowledge of foundational financial concepts, including P&L management, billing, budgeting, and collections.
- Analytical Rigor: Highly analytical operator who is just as comfortable diving into data-integrity spreadsheets as they are walking a factory floor.
Leadership & Communication
- Team Leadership: Proven track record of leading, inspiring, and managing logistics or operations teams, ensuring flawless execution and scalable results.
- Dynamic Intelligence: High IQ and EQ; you possess the emotional intelligence to navigate complex partner dynamics and the analytical sharpness to solve tough technical problems.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLA Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
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