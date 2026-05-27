The Business Development Representative will report directly to vertical sales leadership and will play a critical role in generating and qualifying pipeline across Scale AI’s enterprise business. This is an education-focused, customer-facing role responsible for owning early-stage enterprise opportunities through Stage 2 qualification while helping prospective customers understand Scale AI’s capabilities, AI infrastructure offerings, and output methodology.

This role is designed as a bridge into strategic enterprise sales and is ideal for experienced outbound or mid-market sales professionals looking to transition into enterprise AI sales. Unlike traditional SDR roles, this position is structured as a closing-capable role with meaningful ownership over customer engagement, qualification strategy, and pipeline generation.

You will partner closely with Enterprise Account Executives and cross-functional teams to identify high-potential opportunities, educate customers on AI use cases, and ensure strong opportunity handoff into active enterprise sales cycles.

In this role, you will:

Own outbound prospecting and customer engagement through Stage 2 qualification

Drive customer outreach and education during the M1 phase of the sales process

Teach prospective customers about Scale AI’s capabilities, AI workflows, and output methodology

Conduct discovery conversations to identify high-potential enterprise opportunities

Generate and qualify pipeline opportunities for Enterprise Account Executives

Partner closely with Account Executives to transition qualified opportunities into active deal cycles

Develop a strong understanding of enterprise AI deployment patterns and customer use cases

Maintain strong CRM hygiene and pipeline visibility using Salesforce and related sales tools

Operate effectively within a verticalized sales organization across industries including Consumer, Finance, and Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS)

Thrive in a fast-moving environment while balancing customer education, outbound activity, and pipeline quality

Ideally, You Will Have:

3+ years of experience in outbound sales, business development, SDR, BDR, or closing roles

Experience selling SaaS, infrastructure, data, or technical products preferred

Closing experience preferred but not required

Demonstrated ability to generate qualified pipeline and exceed activity or revenue targets

Strong consultative communication and discovery skills

Ability to educate customers on complex technical concepts and workflows

Strong intellectual curiosity and willingness to develop expertise in AI fundamentals and enterprise AI workflows

Experience working in fast-paced, high-growth environments

Excellent writing and verbal communication skills

Strong sales process and systems skills (Salesforce, Outreach, Slack, Clari preferred)

Demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and sales leadership

Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and ability to manage multiple opportunities simultaneously

Technical curiosity or familiarity with AI, machine learning, or data infrastructure highly valued

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $80,000 — $126,000 USD