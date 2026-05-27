Department
Sales
Business Development Representative
Join the team shaping the future of AI at Scale.
The Business Development Representative will report directly to vertical sales leadership and will play a critical role in generating and qualifying pipeline across Scale AI’s enterprise business. This is an education-focused, customer-facing role responsible for owning early-stage enterprise opportunities through Stage 2 qualification while helping prospective customers understand Scale AI’s capabilities, AI infrastructure offerings, and output methodology.
This role is designed as a bridge into strategic enterprise sales and is ideal for experienced outbound or mid-market sales professionals looking to transition into enterprise AI sales. Unlike traditional SDR roles, this position is structured as a closing-capable role with meaningful ownership over customer engagement, qualification strategy, and pipeline generation.
You will partner closely with Enterprise Account Executives and cross-functional teams to identify high-potential opportunities, educate customers on AI use cases, and ensure strong opportunity handoff into active enterprise sales cycles.
In this role, you will:
- Own outbound prospecting and customer engagement through Stage 2 qualification
- Drive customer outreach and education during the M1 phase of the sales process
- Teach prospective customers about Scale AI’s capabilities, AI workflows, and output methodology
- Conduct discovery conversations to identify high-potential enterprise opportunities
- Generate and qualify pipeline opportunities for Enterprise Account Executives
- Partner closely with Account Executives to transition qualified opportunities into active deal cycles
- Develop a strong understanding of enterprise AI deployment patterns and customer use cases
- Maintain strong CRM hygiene and pipeline visibility using Salesforce and related sales tools
- Operate effectively within a verticalized sales organization across industries including Consumer, Finance, and Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS)
- Thrive in a fast-moving environment while balancing customer education, outbound activity, and pipeline quality
Ideally, You Will Have:
- 3+ years of experience in outbound sales, business development, SDR, BDR, or closing roles
- Experience selling SaaS, infrastructure, data, or technical products preferred
- Closing experience preferred but not required
- Demonstrated ability to generate qualified pipeline and exceed activity or revenue targets
- Strong consultative communication and discovery skills
- Ability to educate customers on complex technical concepts and workflows
- Strong intellectual curiosity and willingness to develop expertise in AI fundamentals and enterprise AI workflows
- Experience working in fast-paced, high-growth environments
- Excellent writing and verbal communication skills
- Strong sales process and systems skills (Salesforce, Outreach, Slack, Clari preferred)
- Demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and sales leadership
- Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and ability to manage multiple opportunities simultaneously
- Technical curiosity or familiarity with AI, machine learning, or data infrastructure highly valued
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Ernst & Young, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.