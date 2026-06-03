AI Deployment Strategist, Healthcare & Life Sciences

At Scale, we believe AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. As Senior Deployment Strategist, Enterprise AI, you will work closely with Scale’s Enterprise AI business unit leadership team to execute on our vision to be the partner of choice for AI solutions across healthcare and life sciences, from leading health systems to pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations. With a deep focus on Generative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) applications for large enterprises, you will be working at the leading edge of AI innovation and driving business impact.

In this leadership role, you will own the design and delivery of cutting-edge solutions for the world’s largest enterprises.

The ideal candidate is a highly motivated individual who is able to combine meticulous planning & organization, analytical rigor, an obsessive focus on customer relationships and outcomes, and an empathetic interpersonal style. You have a demonstrated ability to lead AI projects and initiatives, establish credibility with internal and customer C-Suite stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges. If you want to work on the most ambitious Generative AI innovation in the world and have some fun while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!

You will:

Partner with Head of Solutions Delivery, VP/GM of Enterprise AI, and other leaders to design and deploy the highest priority AI solutions for the world’s largest and most well known enterprises.

Own and grow a strategic healthcare or life sciences account, expanding the relationship across new workstreams, and help establish new accounts across health systems and life sciences organizations.

Own outcomes and delivery across multiple concurrent workstreams and day-to-day relationships with senior customer stakeholders.

Work cross-functionally with world-class ML engineers, forward deployed engineers and Go-To-Market team.

Act as a thought partner to Enterprise AI business unit leadership, proactively identifying opportunities to shape our product roadmap, business development priorities, and internal operations.

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years experience in management consulting, business operations, or other highly strategic, analytical and operational roles within a rapidly growing company; experience in healthcare, life sciences, or another regulated industry is strongly preferred.

Comfort operating in regulated, data-sensitive technical environments, with awareness of data privacy and compliance requirements.

Ability to build credibility and trusted relationships with clinical and/or scientific stakeholders.

Strong executive communication skills – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and precise insights.

Demonstrated ability to lead AI projects with technical and business team members, driving to high-quality insights and deliverables amidst ambiguity and tight timelines.

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills.

Ability to prioritize effectively and manage multiple work streams in a fast-paced environment.

A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a willingness to roll up your sleeves to get the job done.

A proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority.

Nice to haves:

Experience with Large Language Models and Generative AI.

Degree in computer science or other STEM field, or hands-on experience with building software or machine learning systems.

Deeper domain knowledge in healthcare, life sciences, or pharma.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $192,800 — $241,000 USD