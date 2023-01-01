Brex Inc. is a financial service and technology company that is building the all-in-one finance solution for businesses to, “launch confidently, scale fast, and realize their full potential.” The future of FinTech will have products and services that reimagine every area of the financial system with a friendlier and faster experience that unlocks more value for customers. Brex aims to be the technology first provider of financial services for businesses. For example, with Brex Premium and features like Bill Pay, businesses can manage and pay their bills in one place simply by uploading a bill or invoice. Much of the industry, however, still relies on manual, error-prone workflows including document processing.

“The role that AI plays here is that we want to make it so a business just needs to send us an invoice, like a PDF. And we can take that PDF, extract useful information from it, and make it one click to actually pay that bill,” explained Michael Mattheakis, a Software Engineer on the Brex Bill Pay team.

Faster and higher-quality automation of these workflows is a critical component of Brex’s strategy, and for the future of the industry in general.