With models alone, Scale Document AI extracts information from logistics documents at above 95% accuracy. As the models continue to process higher volumes of data, the accuracy also continues to improve over time.

Scale Document AI relies on Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing base models. For Flexport, these base models are further fine-tuned by annotating a small sample of their documents, increasing accuracy levels significantly. The resulting model is used to automate the handling of shipping documents like bills of lading, commercial invoices, air waybills, and arrival notices within seconds. This solution is completely template-free.

Scale Document AI's fine-tuned ML models are capable of actually understanding the layout of the document, its hierarchy, and the meaning of every field, rather than simply learning where on a document to find a field. This means that the machine learning model can understand the vendor name and find it in any document instead of learning that vendor names are usually on the top left of a document. Thus, Document AI is resilient to layout changes, table boundaries, and other irregularities that thwart traditional template-based OCR and RPA systems.