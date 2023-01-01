In Nucleus, Kodiak plans to continue to use Natural Language search and Autotags to find the specific scenes in their dataset that had edge cases they needed to improve their model on. This includes—among other scenarios—scenes where construction workers are present and where a vehicle is traveling under a bridge.

For efficiency, the Kodiak team centralized all of their data, including multiple labeling projects and raw, unlabeled data, into a single dataset. This allows the team to quickly iterate on model experiments, query for specific attributes or metadata on the fly, and close the loop for a more end-to-end data and model management system.

Going forward, the team is able to review both insights and model metrics in Nucleus in order to identify scenes with poor IoU (intersection over union) and curate subsets of data where their model wasn’t performing well, in which additional synthetic data might be helpful.