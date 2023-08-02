Luminar & Scale: Enhancing LiDAR Perception for Autonomous Driving

Overview
Collaborative Effort Aims to Refine Luminar's AI/ML-based LiDAR Models
Scale partnered with Luminar to improve the performance of LiDAR perception software. The goal was to refine Luminar’s foundational AI/ML-based LiDAR perception models for autonomous driving and advanced safety applications. This collaboration aimed to address data labeling efficiency and throughput, identify areas of improvement in model performance, and create ground truth data sets of LiDAR perception technologies.
The Problem
Automotive Industry Demands High-Performance Perception Software
The automotive industry demands perception software that meets high performance targets on large and diverse data sets. This requires significant volumes of highly precise labeled point cloud data. While Luminar had previously developed an in-house data labeling program, they found that they were unable to achieve quality at the required volumes on their own.
The Solution
Accelerates Labeling Process and Optimizes Data Utilization
Luminar has enhanced its approach to automotive safety and efficiency by leveraging Scale's Data Engine, which significantly accelerates the labeling process and optimizes data utilization. Luminar and Scale partnered to label LiDAR data, identify edge cases in those data sets, and evaluate model performance. This partnership has facilitated advanced machine learning and AI models tailored to meet the needs of next generation vehicle safety and autonomy. This strategic partnership aims to ensure AI systems' safety and reliability, with a particular focus on developing sophisticated algorithms capable of efficiently processing LiDAR point clouds.
The Result
Improved Accuracy in Object Detection and Classification
Through the partnership with Scale, Luminar’s models have improved in accuracy in both object detection and classification, as well as semantic segmentation for road and lane classification. These improvements are integral to Luminar’s Proactive Safety™ and Highway Autonomy software in development. Luminar’s latest models accurately detect objects at distances of up to 250 meters in under 50 milliseconds on embedded automotive hardware.
Looking forward, Luminar and Scale will continue their strategic partnership to explore new initiatives to improve LiDAR technology. This collaboration will focus on continuing to label high volumes of data, both single-frame and multi-frame, and building transformational models to enhance LiDAR perception software. Luminar and Scale’s partnership aims to set new industry standards for the development and validation of safer and more performant advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions.