Luminar & Scale: Enhancing LiDAR Perception for Autonomous Driving

Through the partnership with Scale, Luminar’s models have improved in accuracy in both object detection and classification, as well as semantic segmentation for road and lane classification. These improvements are integral to Luminar’s Proactive Safety™ and Highway Autonomy software in development. Luminar’s latest models accurately detect objects at distances of up to 250 meters in under 50 milliseconds on embedded automotive hardware.

Looking forward, Luminar and Scale will continue their strategic partnership to explore new initiatives to improve LiDAR technology. This collaboration will focus on continuing to label high volumes of data, both single-frame and multi-frame, and building transformational models to enhance LiDAR perception software. Luminar and Scale’s partnership aims to set new industry standards for the development and validation of safer and more performant advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions.