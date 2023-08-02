To support generative AI advancements, NVIDIA and Scale have open sourced the dataset. This dataset contains 37k samples with various response attributes (helpfulness, correctness, coherence, complexity and verbosity). The Scale AI team helped build this dataset with human experts to evaluate each response on a scale of 0-4. Scale's Generative AI Data Engine combines automation and human intelligence to rapidly generate training data tailored to specific AI goals and data needs.

Scale's Generative AI Data Engine played a key role by providing expert-generated datasets, while NVIDIA's SteerLM offers a simple yet powerful solution for dynamic model steering. This collaboration enables developers to customize language models that are capable of adapting to individual learning preferences in education, enhancing chatbots for managed services, and creating immersive, human-like interactions in gaming.



Powered by Scale’s training datasets, NVIDIA’s SteerLM unlocks new capabilities in education, gaming and beyond. In education, SteerLM enables the customization of LLM responses, addressing the varied needs of teachers and students. Adjustable knobs for Complexity and Verbosity cater to individual learning preferences, ensuring a personalized and effective learning experience. The integration of SteerLM into NVIDIA's NeMo empowers developers to adapt LLMs for many purposes including chatbots, content generation and question answering. In gaming, SteerLM enhances non-player characters (NPCs) by allowing developers to customize personalities, resulting in more emotive and realistic dialogues and emotions.

Releasing this data enables the broader research community to develop better language models and continue innovating research. For example, enterprise software developers can leverage NVIDIA’s open source toolkits and advanced models across a variety of industry applications, without having to build LLMs from scratch.