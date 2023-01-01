Fruit farmers lose billions of dollars each year because they lack the data needed to manage crops precisely. Precision crop management can prevent these losses by optimizing inputs like fertilizer, pesticides, and thinners for each tree to achieve maximum production. However, collecting and utilizing precision data efficiently across thousands of acres (and millions of trees) in commercial orchards is challenging.

Orchard Robotics is enabling precision crop management for fruit farmers. They have developed tractor-mounted, AI-powered camera systems that collect precision data about every tree, and their Orchard OS software platform lets farmers act on this data directly by integrating with existing farm operations. With Orchard Robotics’ industry-leading solution, farmers can collect and use all the data they need for precision management, from bud to bloom to harvest.

Once the data is collected, Orchard Robotics uses machine learning models to extract insights from terabytes of image data. The models identify information such as the count, size, and growth of fruit. This data, combined with their Orchard OS platform, enables farmers to manage their crops precisely, producing more food for the world, much more efficiently.