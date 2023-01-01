Sea Machines Robotics is a Boston-based autonomous technology company that specializes in advanced control technology for workboats and other commercial vessels. Their industrial-grade systems can be easily installed aboard existing commercial vessels, or included in new-build packages to enable remote and autonomous operations of all types of commercial vessels. Based in Boston and operating globally, Sea Machines is driven by a crew of mariners, engineers, coders, and autonomy scientists. “I grew up sailing and on the water,” said Ephraim Dobbins, Vice President of Technology at Sea Machines. “Joining Sea Machines was a great opportunity to do something interesting that combined a personal hobby with my professional interest in machine learning and perception,” Dobbins continued.

The Sea Machines team sees autonomy as a spectrum, from fully autonomous vessels to what they call “pilot assist” or “crew assist” systems. Full autonomy can be useful in repetitive tasks such as a commuter ferry that makes the same run multiple times a day or in hazardous situations, such as search and rescue operations or oil spill clean-ups. In all other scenarios, Sea Machines’ systems can make operating vessels safer for the crews operating them with collision avoidance systems providing more situational awareness.