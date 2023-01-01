Products
Making drones useful
Company Size: 100+
Industry: Autonomous Drones
Location: Redwood City, USA
Products: Polygons
Overview
Skydio’s goal is simple: to make drones useful by making them smart
To accomplish this goal, Skydio is building the easiest-to-fly, hardest-to-crash drone featuring a state-of-the-art subject tracking and obstacle avoidance system that allows Skydio’s drones to follow its customers through the woods, over the mountains, and across the sea.
The Problem
Finding the right partner for accurate data annotation
To ensure their subject tracking and obstacle avoidance system functions for a wide variety of scenarios and locations, Skydio’s autonomy team, led by Hayk Martiros, needed a large and varied dataset to train its models with. In order to focus on actually developing its models and drones, the Skydio team knew they needed a data labeling partner they could rely on.
The Solution
Scale AI's Polygon Annotation
Skydio looked into various solutions for its data annotation needs, but chose Scale AI for our product features, flexibility and team. “The team and infrastructure Scale AI had ready to go let us focus on using our data instead of labeling it,” noted Martiros. Scale AI’s team made itself a valuable annotation partner by being responsive and continually working to improve its products.
“When we presented them with an unusual labeling need, they added a feature to do it,” said Rachel Basse. “We appreciate how the Scale AI team proactively seeks feedback and holds themselves accountable. Their QA team is careful and quick to seek clarification, and their attention to detail has produced some truly impressive results,” she added. They readily adapt with us when unforeseen complications arise in our data. We can implement small changes to requirements with a short conversation or roll out new projects in a few weeks, with minimal development time from us,” Martiros concluded.
The Result
The Skydio 2
With the release of the Skydio 2, customers can see and experience for themselves the most advanced drone on the market.
