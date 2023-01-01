Skydio looked into various solutions for its data annotation needs, but chose Scale AI for our product features, flexibility and team. “The team and infrastructure Scale AI had ready to go let us focus on using our data instead of labeling it,” noted Martiros. Scale AI’s team made itself a valuable annotation partner by being responsive and continually working to improve its products.

“When we presented them with an unusual labeling need, they added a feature to do it,” said Rachel Basse. “We appreciate how the Scale AI team proactively seeks feedback and holds themselves accountable. Their QA team is careful and quick to seek clarification, and their attention to detail has produced some truly impressive results,” she added. They readily adapt with us when unforeseen complications arise in our data. We can implement small changes to requirements with a short conversation or roll out new projects in a few weeks, with minimal development time from us,” Martiros concluded.