States Title is a San Francisco-based company that specializes in commercial and residential real estate settlement services. States Title’s mission is “to apply machine intelligence to the title and escrow process, enabling faster and safer real estate transactions.” To that end, they are looking at every aspect of the process, including underwriting, document processing, and communication.





Anyone who has gone through a real estate transaction can attest to how document-heavy the title and escrow process can be. These documents are necessary to establish insurance coverage, specify fees, and officially convey ownership of property. However, identifying and parsing these documents manually is incredibly time-intensive and error-prone. Automating this process will lead to major leaps in efficiency and response time, and reduce the frequency of human error when performing data entry or quality control checks. This will also lead to reduced costs and a better experience for all parties including lenders, realtors, and consumers. States Title’s patented machine learning technology, combined with specialized closing expertise will make closing a mortgage simpler and more efficient for buyers.