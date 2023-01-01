“Our results from Rapid have been overwhelmingly positive. We deal with a ton of corner cases that are very difficult to cover perfectly. We deal with odd types of damage, mud, moisture, lighting, bark, shadows, a whole number of variables that can throw off a vision model,” said Gregg. Five different humans may also scale the same log five different ways, even though there is only one true way. Some of TimberEye’s earlier vision models were just as opinionated as humans. “We needed to do a better job of covering corner cases, and train out some of the opinions we were seeing. With our segmentation results from Rapid, we are able to apply a much greater level of consistency over a much broader set of the weird cases we encounter, with a lot less opinion in the final result. We no longer have to lose sleep at night about how we will perform after a rainstorm, or with a log getting crushed at the bottom of a pile - all because of Rapid,” Gregg added.

TimberEye is working with some of the largest log exporters in South America and in the US Southeast. The app scales the logs, manages inventory, and also tracks the log’s journey from the forest, onto trucks, into loading facilities, and then on to ships overseas. TimberEye does this for hundreds of thousands of logs and countless shipments each month. It reduces the scaling related labor requirements for several facilities by 50%, improves accuracy by 1.2cm per log, and reduces the time to scale logs by 70-80%. In addition to this, for the first time in the industry, TimberEye is able to quickly give businesses perfect data. “Much like we were delighted when we got our first Rapid batches back, our customers are experiencing the same level of delight when we pass on multi-hundred page packing lists, itemized at the log level, with images of every single log and its measurements. Neither our customers, nor their buyers, have ever had access to data like this before,” explained Gregg. As TimberEye expands into Canada, Europe, and New Zealand, their technology has the potential to not only accelerate and increase the accuracy of log scaling but also reduce injury rates and make it safer for the people working in these industries.