Customer Success Story: TIME | Scale AI

Scale designed and built a dynamic, interactive, and multimodal solution to highlight the 2024 TIME Person of the Year Donald Trump, and the winners from the three previous years, Taylor Swift, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Elon Musk.

Text and audio summaries make it easier to consume the articles, while voice input and conversational chat add depth to the experience.

The articles were translated into seven languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian. The conversational chat experience is contextually aware of the Person of the Year articles and other related articles from TIME’s archives.

Readers can ask TIME AI questions like: "What are Donald Trump’s plans for foreign policy?" or "How do Taylor Swift’s record sales compare to other successful musicians in the 20th and 21st century?" or "Has the Russia - Ukraine border been disputed in the past?". They can also catch up on past editions by listening to articles in a podcast format while multitasking or receive concise summaries focused on the subjects within the content that matter most to them.

Implementation

Scale integrated fine-tuned models from its partner OpenAI to provide the chat, summarization, and translation capabilities, and ElevenLabs for audio functionality. Scale fine-tuned these models on TIME’s vast archives of proprietary articles.

Scale implemented comprehensive guardrails for the system by drawing on extensive previous red-teaming and AI safety work done for the U.S. Government and Fortune 500 enterprises.

To tune the TIME AI guardrails, Scale used in-house red-teaming to establish and enforce strict safety standards. Over 7,000 attack vectors were tested to protect against AI misuse and custom-tailored attacks.

Red-teaming is essential in the AI development lifecycle, serving as a safeguard to proactively identify vulnerabilities, biases, and harmful behaviors that could arise under unexpected conditions. By constantly iterating and refining the model's responses through these techniques, we ensure that the model is resilient against a wide spectrum of adversarial inputs and tailored to TIME's editorial voice.

Scale delivered these features in less than two months from proposal to production deployment. The Scale team accelerated the development of this application with Scale GenAI Platform (SGP), using building blocks for fine-tuning, frontier evaluations, red-teaming, guardrails, monitoring, and more.