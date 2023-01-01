Led by Adrien Gaidon, TRI’s Machine Learning team found itself with large volumes of data, but limited ability to label this data.

The need for large volumes of annotated data was obvious, but with a commitment to safety being non-negotiable, the TRI team did not want to trade off quality for quantity.

To support the research teams, David Garber and Ashmi Wadhwani were tasked with managing the data annotation pipeline, data infrastructure and machine learning infrastructure.

Very quickly, they recognized the need for a labeling provider they could rely on long term to meet the ever-changing needs of TRI’s researchers.