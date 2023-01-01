Voxel's computer vision team faced two challenges: 1) how to maintain high-quality training data and 2) how to automate their labeling process for faster throughput – all while retaining their in-house annotation team.

Voxel had already invested the time and effort to assemble an in-house annotation team of subject-matter experts who were well-versed in handling Voxel's specific use case. Voxel saw a strategic advantage in keeping its internal labeling operations. With a team in place, Voxel began looking for a solution that could introduce greater efficiency to its labeling operations.

Until now, the team had been using an open-source solution called Computer Vision Annotation Tool (CVAT). However, the computer vision team at Voxel was ramping up the volume of annotations they needed for model training and was running into significant bottlenecks with CVAT.

From the operations side, Voxel could not efficiently and programmatically collect data and insights on the data labeling process, resulting in significant manual effort from the data operations team. The open-source tool couldn’t effectively link data quality to individual annotators. Thus, if the team produced a batch of low-quality labels, they couldn't determine whether it was the training, the annotators, or something else. This environment made it difficult for Voxel to automate its data labeling process and scale its labeling operations.

On the engineering side, with CVAT, Voxel needed to custom-build data pipelines for new customer projects. Given the complexity of the data pipelines, this process took multiple engineers four weeks to build the required data infrastructure for each project.