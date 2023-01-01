Founded by Oliver Cameron, Warren Ouyang, Eric Gonzalez and MacCallister Higgins, all formerly of Udacity, Voyage found itself searching for high-quality, diverse datasets to use in training their autonomous algorithms.

Many open source datasets had poor annotation quality, and often lacked training data specific to Voyage's initial community deployments, like golf carts.

In deciding to collect its own datasets, Voyage knew it needed the right partner to quickly and accurately annotate their data.

For Voyage, quality training data is absolutely critical in meeting development timelines, improving perception capabilities, and ultimately delivering a world-class autonomous rider experience.