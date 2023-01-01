Products
Donovan
AI-powered decision-making for defense. Trial available for verified U.S. government employees.
Scale Donovan Trial
Scale is pleased to announce a trial version of Donovan, our AI-powered decision-making platform that can help operators and analysts understand, plan, and act in minutes. Donovan ingests and synthesizes vast amounts of structured and unstructured data to enable U.S. government users to make sense of real-world data in minutes using simple natural language. This trial experience is exclusively for U.S. government employees with a verified email address. With no training U.S. government users can search a sample of pre-loaded open-source national security and government data sets using Scale’s platform. We hope this will give you a glimpse into the experience of what it would be like to apply Scale’s technology to your own custom datasets.
Donovan Trial Details
This program is available to all U.S. Government employees and military service members with a verified .gov or .mil email address. Access to Donovan will be granted on a rolling basis to allow verified users to explore our decision-making platform for seven days. After your official email address is verified, you will be able to create an account and access the platform using a personal or official email of your choice on U.S. Government or non-U.S. Government systems.
Six preloaded data sets are available to search as part of the trial. Scale customers can upload their own datasets.
- Congressional and Department of Defense policy documents, including the 700 page House Armed Services Committee Report on the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2023, Code of Federal Regulations, Title 32 covering national security, and codification of general and permanent rules.
- Technical think tank reports on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and microelectronics coming out of China.
- Counternarcotics documents, including commercial and federal reporting on counter-trafficking operations.
- Chinese technical documents, including technical research reports written in Mandarin
- Cloud environment management documents
- A collection of unclassified, public assessments of Chinese military capabilities and doctrine from the Defense Intelligence Agency, students from the National Defense University, the Army War College, the Navy War College, and the Air War College.
Terms & Conditions
Scale AI Donovan, support services, professional services, and training are Commercial Computer Software, Commercial Products, and Commercial Services as those terms are defined in Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 2.101. US Government Customers and End Users acknowledge and agree that access to and use of Scale software and services, including this Trial Offer are subject to the terms of Scale's Main Services Agreement (MSA) in accordance with FAR 12.212 / Defense FAR Supplement 227.7202.
This Scale Donovation Trial Offer is extended to U.S. Government personnel for one seven-day period per employee. For FAR Part 10 Market Research purposes concerning the capabilities of commercial Large Language Model platforms for government. This Trial is not intended for US Government production data or use for official governmental purposes. US Government End Users of this Trial Offer acknowledge and agree that End Users will not attempt to upload US Government Data or to use the Trial for US Government official purposes.
Scale offers multiple solutions to support Scale Donovan demonstrations utilizing Agency-specific US government data, at up to the CUI level (e.g. Gratuitous Services Agreements; Software Demonstration Agreements). To schedule a demonstration please contact chris.hofmann@scale.com.
“ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production ready platform not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission-critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.”
Morgan Bishop
Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory
“To achieve decision advantage over adversaries in competition and conflict we must be able to condition, transform and aggregate data at the speed of war. LLMs are critical to our Corps vision of data centric warfare. We are thrilled to partner with the CDAO and Scale AI, in our data centric approach and operationalize this capability in our Scarlet Dragon series of exercises as we continue to refine our ability to out decide, out think and out perform any adversary.”
COL Joe O’Callaghan
Fire Support Coordinator, XVIII Airborne Corps
“The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.”
Michael Burns
Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
Trusted by Federal Agencies and World Class Companies
HOW IT WORKS
Deploy In Weeks, Not Months
Donovan ingests your organization’s data wherever it is – cloud, hybrid, or on prem – and no matter the type: emails, intelligence reports, orders, satellite imagery, and more.
WHY SCALE
Achieve AI Overmatch
AI Expertise
We work with the leading commercial foundation model providers (e.g. Open AI, Anthropic, Cohere) and bring that expertise to our federal engagements.
Continuous Improvement
Our Data Engine provides the infrastructure and expertise needed to continually improve model performance with human feedback.
Flexibility & Speed
We are not tied to a particular cloud, foundation model, or analyst tool and can take models from pilot to production in weeks, not years.
Multimodal
We support both text-based data such as emails and intelligence reports as well as visual data such as satellite imagery or other sensor data.
Traceability
Have confidence in the model's answers. Donovan provides citations and responses are transparently linked to authoritative sources.
Agents
Make data-driven decisions. Donovan is able to use tools, query databases, and hit API endpoints to pull the right information for your outcome.
Supported Environments
Trusted & Secure
AWS GovCloud
DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High accredited (In Process)
SC2S SIPR
Available on classified networks
Infrastructure agnostic
Kubernetes containerized platform
Partnerships
Large Language Model Providers
Cohere: Co:mmand
Use Cases
AI-Enhanced Mission Effects
Processing & Alerting at Mission Scale
Get consistent updates and follow developments on topics of interest to make decisions on the latest reporting.
Advanced Summary & Translation
Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents. Reduce the cycle time required to translate, review, and discover relationships across thousands of documents.
Enhanced Course of Action Generation & Decision Making
Generate courses of action, close decision loops faster, and make informed decisions.
Advanced Summary & Translation
Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents and convert orders into NATO format in selected languages.
Learn More About Our Work
