Scale AI Donovan, support services, professional services, and training are Commercial Computer Software, Commercial Products, and Commercial Services as those terms are defined in Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 2.101. US Government Customers and End Users acknowledge and agree that access to and use of Scale software and services, including this Trial Offer are subject to the terms of Scale's Main Services Agreement (MSA) in accordance with FAR 12.212 / Defense FAR Supplement 227.7202.

This Scale Donovation Trial Offer is extended to U.S. Government personnel for one seven-day period per employee. For FAR Part 10 Market Research purposes concerning the capabilities of commercial Large Language Model platforms for government. This Trial is not intended for US Government production data or use for official governmental purposes. US Government End Users of this Trial Offer acknowledge and agree that End Users will not attempt to upload US Government Data or to use the Trial for US Government official purposes.





Scale offers multiple solutions to support Scale Donovan demonstrations utilizing Agency-specific US government data, at up to the CUI level (e.g. Gratuitous Services Agreements; Software Demonstration Agreements). To schedule a demonstration please contact chris.hofmann@scale.com.