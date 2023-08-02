Scale

Hello Dwarkesh Listeners

Like you, we have an unwavering belief that AI will fundamentally transform our world. See how we’re achieving this and come join us in building the future.

Frontier AI Research

SEAL (Safety, Evaluations, and Alignment Lab) is our research initiative to improve model capabilities through challenging private evaluations and novel research.

Product Overview

Scale AI products are integral to boosting AI model performance. We combine frontier AI research with our expert talent network to help leading AI organizations build better, more capable AI systems.

Data Engine

Advance frontier model capabilities like agentic tool use and complex reasoning with SFT and RLHF data.

Evaluation

Identify loss buckets for model performance to pinpoint areas for improvement.

GenAI Platform

Build, test, and optimize Generative AI applications that unlock the value of your data.

Donovan

Leverage leading LLMs, fine-tuned models, and custom AI workflows for mission-critical use cases.

LLM Leaderboards

Expert-Led Private Evaluations for precise and reliable LLM rankings

SEAL’s mission is to build robust evaluation products that tackle the challenging research problems in LLM evaluation and red-teaming.
Join the Scale AI Research Team

Contribute to frontier AI research at Scale.

