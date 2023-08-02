As large language models (LLMs) become more capable and agentic, the require ment for trust in their outputs grows significantly, yet at the same time concerns have been mounting that models may learn to lie in pursuit of their goals. To address these concerns, a body of work has emerged around the notion of “honesty” in LLMs, along with interventions aimed at mitigating deceptive behaviors. However, evaluations of honesty are currently highly limited, with no benchmark combining large cale and applicability to all models. Moreover, many benchmarks claiming to measure honesty in fact simply measure accuracy—the correctness of a model’s beliefs—in disguise. In this work, we introduce a large-scale human-collected dataset for measuring honesty directly, allowing us to disentangle accuracy from honesty for the first time. Across a diverse set of LLMs, we find that while larger models obtain higher accuracy on our benchmark, they do not become more honest. Surprisingly, while most frontier LLMs obtain high scores on truthfulness bench- marks, we find a substantial propensity in frontier LLMs to lie when pressured to do so, resulting in low honesty cores on our benchmark. We find that simple methods, such as representation engineering interventions, can improve honesty. These results underscore the growing need for robust evaluations and effective interventions to ensure LLMs remain trustworthy.