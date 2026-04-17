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Chasing the Tail: Effective Rubric-based Reward Modeling for Large Language Model Post-Training Presentation Details Thursday, April 23, 2026, 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM BRT

Pavilion 3 P3-#1416 View Research →

MoReBench: Evaluating Procedural and Pluralistic Moral Reasoning in Language Models, More than Outcomes Presentation Details Thursday, April 23, 2026, 3:15 PM – 5:45 PM BRT

Pavilion 4 P4-#4202 View Research →

ResearchRubrics: A Benchmark of Prompts and Rubrics For Evaluating Deep Research Agents Presentation Details Thursday, April 23, 2026, 3:15 PM – 5:45 PM BRT

Pavilion 3 P3-#1004 View Research →

Reliable Weak-to-Strong Monitoring of LLM Agents Poster: Sat, Apr 25, 2026 • 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM BRT; Pavilion 4 P4-#5018

Oral Presentation: Sat, Apr 25, 2026 • 3:15 PM – 3:25 AM BRT; Room 204 A/B View Research →

New Frontier of AI: Eval, RL, and What's Next Fri, Apr 24, 2026 • 12:45 PM - 1:30 PM BRT

Room 202C

Speaker: Bing Liu, Head of Research View Research →

Agents in the Wild: Safety, Security, and Beyond Sun, Apr 26, 2026 • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM BRT

Room 204 A/B

Speaker: Bing Liu, Head of Research View Research →

Lifelong Agents: Learning, Aligning, Evolving Sun, Apr 26, 2026 • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM BRT

Room 101C

Speaker: Mike Lee, Research Scientist View Research →

PropensityBench: Evaluating Latent Safety Risks in Large Language Models via an Agentic Approach View Research →