Scale at ICLR 2026 - Testing
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Chasing the Tail: Effective Rubric-based Reward Modeling for Large Language Model Post-Training
Presentation Details
Thursday, April 23, 2026, 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM BRT
Pavilion 3 P3-#1416
MoReBench: Evaluating Procedural and Pluralistic Moral Reasoning in Language Models, More than Outcomes
Presentation Details
Thursday, April 23, 2026, 3:15 PM – 5:45 PM BRT
Pavilion 4 P4-#4202
ResearchRubrics: A Benchmark of Prompts and Rubrics For Evaluating Deep Research Agents
Presentation Details
Thursday, April 23, 2026, 3:15 PM – 5:45 PM BRT
Pavilion 3 P3-#1004
Reliable Weak-to-Strong Monitoring of LLM Agents
Poster: Sat, Apr 25, 2026 • 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM BRT; Pavilion 4 P4-#5018
Oral Presentation: Sat, Apr 25, 2026 • 3:15 PM – 3:25 AM BRT; Room 204 A/B
New Frontier of AI: Eval, RL, and What's Next
Fri, Apr 24, 2026 • 12:45 PM - 1:30 PM BRT
Room 202C
Speaker: Bing Liu, Head of Research
Agents in the Wild: Safety, Security, and Beyond
Sun, Apr 26, 2026 • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM BRT
Room 204 A/B
Speaker: Bing Liu, Head of Research
Lifelong Agents: Learning, Aligning, Evolving
Sun, Apr 26, 2026 • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM BRT
Room 101C
Speaker: Mike Lee, Research Scientist
PropensityBench: Evaluating Latent Safety Risks in Large Language Models via an Agentic Approach
Rubrics as Rewards: Reinforcement Learning Beyond Verifiable Domains
Frontier Data
Scale's frontier research produces specialized training data for the next generation of AI systems.
Agent Data
Training data that enables AI to interact with computers like humans do-teaching models to use tools, navigate interfaces, and execute real-world tasks through direct computer interaction.
Complex Reasoning Data
Datasets that teach LLMs to solve complex problems through structured, step-by-step thinking-enabling models to break down challenging tasks and validate their reasoning.
Generative AI Data Engine
Enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to train the world's most advanced models.
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High-quality training data, curated by subject matter experts, is crucial for developing powerful, accurate, Generative AI models.