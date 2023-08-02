Products
Government
Scale at ICML 2025
Scale AI is laying the foundation for AI innovation, serving as the engine for building, deploying, and evaluating AI.
Scale AI’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. By advancing research, we aim to create AI systems capable of solving complex, human-level problems.
Humanity's Last Exam
FORTRESS: Frontier Risk Evaluation for National Security and Public Safety
Adaptive Guidance Accelerates Reinforcement Learning of Reasoning Models
Agent-RLVR: Training Software Engineering Agents via Guidance and Environment Rewards
The Data Foundry for Embodied AI
Bespoke Million Hour Datasets
Overcome data constraints with massive, robotics datasets, customized for your program.
Data Diversity by Default
Improve model robustness by training on data collected from different embodiments, environments, and tasks.
Enriched with Annotations
Boost model performance with multi-modal labels and human evaluations of demonstrations.
Petabyte-scale Deliveries
Powered by data center-grade networking infrastructure engineered for maximum throughput.
Comprehensive Embodiment Portfolio
Robotless Field Collection
Smart grippers and glasses capturing human demonstrations
Bimanual Leader-Follower Systems
Advanced robotic data collection platforms
Exoskeleton Humanoid Platforms
Next-generation embodied data capture
Frontier Data
Scale's frontier research produces specialized training data for the next generation of AI systems.
Agent Data
Training data that enables AI to interact with computers like humans do—teaching models to use tools, navigate interfaces, and execute real-world tasks through direct computer interaction.
Complex Reasoning Data
Datasets that teach LLMs to solve complex problems through structured, step-by-step thinking—enabling models to break down challenging tasks and validate their reasoning.
Generative AI Data Engine
Enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to train the world’s most advanced models.
Scale's Generative AI Data Engine combines automation and human intelligence to rapidly generate training data tailored to your specific AI goals and data needs
Improve Your Models By Improving Your Data
High-quality training data, curated by subject matter experts, is crucial for developing powerful, accurate, Generative AI models.