Scale AI is laying the foundation for AI innovation, serving as the engine for building, deploying, and evaluating AI.

Scale AI’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. By advancing research, we aim to create AI systems capable of solving complex, human-level problems.

Humanity's Last Exam

FORTRESS: Frontier Risk Evaluation for National Security and Public Safety

Adaptive Guidance Accelerates Reinforcement Learning of Reasoning Models

Agent-RLVR: Training Software Engineering Agents via Guidance and Environment Rewards

Robotics

The Data Foundry for Embodied AI

Bespoke Million Hour Datasets

Overcome data constraints with massive, robotics datasets, customized for your program.

Data Diversity by Default

Improve model robustness by training on data collected from different embodiments, environments, and tasks.

Enriched with Annotations

Boost model performance with multi-modal labels and human evaluations of demonstrations.

Petabyte-scale Deliveries

Powered by data center-grade networking infrastructure engineered for maximum throughput.

Key Features

Comprehensive Embodiment Portfolio

Robotless Field Collection

Smart grippers and glasses capturing human demonstrations

Bimanual Leader-Follower Systems

Advanced robotic data collection platforms

Exoskeleton Humanoid Platforms

Next-generation embodied data capture

Product Overview

Frontier Data 

Scale's frontier research produces specialized training data for the next generation of AI systems.

Agent Data

Training data that enables AI to interact with computers like humans do—teaching models to use tools, navigate interfaces, and execute real-world tasks through direct computer interaction.

Complex Reasoning Data

Datasets that teach LLMs to solve complex problems through structured, step-by-step thinking—enabling models to break down challenging tasks and validate their reasoning.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Generative AI Data Engine

Enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to train the world’s most advanced models.

Scale's Generative AI Data Engine combines automation and human intelligence to rapidly generate training data tailored to your specific AI goals and data needs

Build AI

Improve Your Models By Improving Your Data

High-quality training data, curated by subject matter experts, is crucial for developing powerful, accurate, Generative AI models.

RLHF

Powering the next generation of Generative AI

Scale Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment.

AI Text Generator

