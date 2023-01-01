Products
Enterprise Generative AI Platform
The only full-stack Generative AI platform for your enterprise, powered by the Scale Data Engine.
Scale Enterprise Generative AI Platform
Build and Deploy Generative AI Applications for your Business
Compare, test, and deploy foundation models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and more.
Fine-tune base models with your enterprise data and Scale's data engine.
Build, compare, and securely deploy generative model applications with Scale’s developer platform, Spellbook.
<p>Accelerate your business with Scale’s turnkey applications Chat, <a href="https://scale.com/forge" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Forge</a>, and <a href="https://scale.com/ecommerce-ai" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">E-commerce AI</a>, or build custom apps.</p>
Enterprise Challenges
Challenges with Implementing Generative AI
Customization Requirements
Enterprises have proprietary data and unique needs that require extensive fine-tuning of base foundation models and prompt engineering.
Observability and Reliability
Broadly trained base models are black boxes that often hallucinate, responding to users with false, harmful, or unsafe results requiring continuous evaluation and monitoring by experts.
Security and Safety Risks
Cloud models can leak your proprietary data, IP, PII, and model interaction history, and pose other security and safety risks, requiring infrastructure hosted within the enterprise VPC and role-based access controls (RBAC).
How we solve your challenges
Customized With Your Data to Solve Your Unique Challenges
Convert knowledge base data into embeddings to serve as long-term memory, which the model can retrieve.
Access data from your knowledge bases and integrate with enterprise connectors, including Google Drive, Confluence, Slack, and more.
Spellbook Developer Platform
Build, Compare, and Deploy Generative AI Applications
Conduct experiments and compare different models, prompts, and fine-tuning strategies.
Bundle prompts, models, and model parameters in a single package.
Connect enterprise data sources, including Google Sheets, Confluence, and Slack.
Enterprise-Grade Safety and Security
Scale’s Generative AI Platform is deployed to secure infrastructure with built-in access controls and safety features to keep your enterprise data secure.
Scale’s Generative AI Platform is deployed in your VPC or hosted by Scale with role-based access controls, ensuring your proprietary data, PII, and model interaction history is kept secure.
With Scale’s industry-leading fine-tuning, RLHF, and prompt engineering, ensure that generated knowledge is factually correct and aligned with your policies and brand.
Comprehensive and scalable sensitive content detection, including red teaming, that is tailored to your policies and brand.
Applications
Pre-Built Apps to Accelerate Your Business
Chat
Automate customer engagement or internal copilots and return intelligent, personalized responses from your custom knowledge base with source citations.
E-commerce AI
With ShopChat, you can provide a personalized shopping assistant for every buyer. Powered by our catalog AI—clean and enrich your data with 300+ attributes, identify duplicates, merge variants, and correct errors.
Forge
Generate stunning product imagery, social media ads, and lifestyle pictures in seconds.
Custom Applications
Securely build customized applications purpose-built for your most important use cases or integrate internal or 3rd party applications from the app ecosystem.
“Our partnership focuses on helping companies and government organizations customize pre-trained foundation models with their proprietary data to achieve enterprise value.”
Lan Guan
Senior Managing Director, Accenture