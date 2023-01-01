Enterprise Generative AI Platform

The only full-stack Generative AI platform for your enterprise, powered by the Scale Data Engine.

generative-ai
  • accenture
  • fox
  • Koch Logo

Trusted by the world's most ambitious enterprises.Meet our customers

Scale Enterprise Generative AI Platform

Build and Deploy Generative AI Applications for your Business

Platform Overview

  • Compare, test, and deploy foundation models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and more.

  • Fine-tune base models with your enterprise data and Scale's data engine.

  • Build, compare, and securely deploy generative model applications with Scale’s developer platform, Spellbook.

  • <p>Accelerate your business with Scale’s turnkey applications Chat, <a href="https://scale.com/forge" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Forge</a>, and <a href="https://scale.com/ecommerce-ai" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">E-commerce AI</a>, or build custom apps.</p>

Enterprise Challenges

Challenges with Implementing Generative AI

  • tag

    Customization Requirements

    Enterprises have proprietary data and unique needs that require extensive fine-tuning of base foundation models and prompt engineering.

  • filter

    Observability and Reliability

    Broadly trained base models are black boxes that often hallucinate, responding to users with false, harmful, or unsafe results requiring continuous evaluation and monitoring by experts.

  • users

    Security and Safety Risks

    Cloud models can leak your proprietary data, IP, PII, and model interaction history, and pose other security and safety risks, requiring infrastructure hosted within the enterprise VPC and role-based access controls (RBAC).

How we solve your challenges

Customized With Your Data to Solve Your Unique Challenges

RLHF

  • Convert knowledge base data into embeddings to serve as long-term memory, which the model can retrieve.

  • Access data from your knowledge bases and integrate with enterprise connectors, including Google Drive, Confluence, Slack, and more.

Spellbook Developer Platform

Build, Compare, and Deploy Generative AI Applications

Compare

  • Conduct experiments and compare different models, prompts, and fine-tuning strategies.

  • Bundle prompts, models, and model parameters in a single package.

  • Connect enterprise data sources, including Google Sheets, Confluence, and Slack.

Security and Safety Built-in

Enterprise-Grade Safety and Security

Scale’s Generative AI Platform is deployed to secure infrastructure with built-in access controls and safety features to keep your enterprise data secure.


  • Scale’s Generative AI Platform is deployed in your VPC or hosted by Scale with role-based access controls, ensuring your proprietary data, PII, and model interaction history is kept secure.

  • With Scale’s industry-leading fine-tuning, RLHF, and prompt engineering, ensure that generated knowledge is factually correct and aligned with your policies and brand.

  • Comprehensive and scalable sensitive content detection, including red teaming, that is tailored to your policies and brand.

Applications

Pre-Built Apps to Accelerate Your Business

Accenture Logo
Our partnership focuses on helping companies and government organizations customize pre-trained foundation models with their proprietary data to achieve enterprise value.

Lan Guan

Senior Managing Director, Accenture

Return on Investment

How We Unlock Value for Your Business

Return on Investment mobile

Get Started Today