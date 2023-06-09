Guide to AI for Insurance

There are numerous applications for AI in insurance. In this guide, we will focus on the top three use cases as identified in our 2023 Zeitgeist AI Readiness Report:

Accelerated claims processing Claim fraud detection and prevention Risk assessment and underwriting

AI-Accelerated Claims Processing

During claims processing, insurers must check a claim for information, validation, and justification. Once that claim is approved, the insurance company then proceeds to process the payment. However, there are challenges to performing claims processing efficiently. Claims processing is often performed manually, making it prone to errors and inefficiencies. This can drive up insurers’ operating costs, as well as lead to long response times. Because of the complexity and volume of data needed to process a claim, this process is a key area for AI innovation.

Insurers can leverage AI to speed up various aspects of the process, such as initial claims routing, claims triage, and claims management audits. Some applications include:

Accelerating administrative processes: By using AI to route claims, these claims can be resolved quickly, providing optimal value. Additionally, damage severity can be determined automatically from claims reports. Claims can even be validated automatically against external data sources, such as weather reports. Claim and customer segmentation: Claims and customer information can be automatically segmented and loaded into an intelligent search engine, making information easier to organize and find. Create new insurance policies: Insurers can use AI to automatically create new, customized insurance policies based on internal company data, as well as customer, third party, and public data. This allows insurers to deliver a tailored range of insurance products Unlock insights: By using AI to analyze claim data and attributes, managers can better understand claims and take appropriate actions.

This solution involves implementing AI-powered intelligent document processing that can review the claim, verify policy details, and perform fraud detection. Computer vision can also be used to assess the cost of damage by analyzing input data such as images and videos. These claims can then be stored, allowing insurers to easily search through historical claims using large language model-based search. After the claim is approved, the process can send wire instructions to the insurance company to pay for the claim settlement.

This solution can improve the operational efficiency of insurance companies, as well as provide more accurate claim results. To implement this solution at your company, you can use Scale’s Claim Intelligence. This platform can effectively manage the complexity of claim breakdown, ingest and process data from multiple models, and provide analysis through its intelligence engine.

Claim Fraud Detection and Prevention AI



Detecting and preventing claim fraud is another difficult and time-consuming process. Deception and malicious agents are increasing in the insurance industry, and malicious content is becoming more sophisticated and hard to detect.

To address this challenge, insurance companies often employ risk modeling for claim fraud detection. With AI, insurers can identify the variables and factors that pose the most risk to customers and more effectively prevent fraud. Additionally, they can flag fraudulent claims, preventing improper payouts. Accurate fraud detection and prevention increase insurer profitability and ensure accurate payouts from the company. This risk modeling technology often involves a variety of techniques, such as text analysis, logistic regression, and predictive analytics.

With this technology, insurance companies can detect patterns and markers of fraudulent claims. This enables these companies to reduce and prevent fraudulent behavior, as well as increase their efficiency at identifying these claims.

Risk Assessment and Underwriting AI

When providing insurance pricing, insurers must evaluate and analyze the risks involved in insuring people and assets. By determining the risk of issuing coverage to a person or business, the insurer can set the insurance premium that they charge for coverage.

Without AI, this process can be highly inefficient, since application processing requires extracting information from detailed documents. When insurance companies rely on optical character recognition, this process is manual, time-consuming, and error-prone. Customer documents often include different data formats, requiring manual review. Additionally, because regulations for document processing change frequently, insurers often need to update their processes.

This technology is valuable for a variety of tasks such as determining optimal rates for customers for risk management, reducing the time needed to introduce new pricing frameworks, and building data-informed insurance policies. For example, insurers can automate the process of insurance underwriting using machine and deep learning models. Companies can also extract relevant data from insurance documents with intelligent document processing. AI can even be used to improve customer service – Automated customer service apps, also called conversational AI, can handle policyholder interactions and create personalized quotes. AI solutions can predict premiums from previous risk assessments to make risk assessment more precise and enable predictive modeling for dynamic pricing.

Because claims processing is a major cost driver in the insurance industry, this technology provides a great deal of value to insurance companies – Accurate pricing and rates can reduce exponential payout from insurance companies each year, and process automation can improve the company’s efficiency.