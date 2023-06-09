Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
Guide to AI for Insurance
This guide covers the main applications of Artificial Intelligence for the Insurance Industry.
By The Scale Team on June 9th, 2023
Contents
With the prevalence of AI in every industry, adoption is no longer a choice but a necessity for Insurance companies to enhance customer experiences and improve operational efficiency. 87% of surveyed insurers are already seeing their companies invest $5 million or more in AI technology each year, and 74% of insurance executives plan to increase their investment in AI. However, 78% of these insurers lack the strategies and capabilities to operationalize AI at production levels.
Insurance companies worldwide are looking to leverage AI for claims processing, fraud detection and prevention, insurance pricing, and operations management. With this technology, insurance companies can scale their services and provide enhanced customer experiences.
McKinsey estimates that across functions and use cases, AI can deliver $1.1 trillion in potential annual value for the insurance industry. With recent advances in the field of AI, the potential applications for AI are rapidly expanding. For example, large language models like ChatGPT have broken into the mainstream, making it possible to automatically identify the semantic intent of conversational prompts and generate human-like responses with language-based applications. Additionally, the increased amount of raw data available through Internet of Things (IoT) devices and autonomous vehicles, has promoted the development of more complex models. With these models, companies have been able to develop improved safety features to reduce accident frequency, as well as to better assess and adjust rates following insurance events. Finally, insurance providers have been leveraging AI to provide personalized offers to individual customers.
Because insurers have to process immense volumes of data from disparate sources and make complex predictions every day, the insurance industry has numerous opportunities to leverage these new technological developments. Insurers can accelerate their processes by using AI to aid in ingesting raw data as well as to generate predictions at an enhanced speed and volume.
Adopting AI into their business can be extremely beneficial to insurance companies. Some of these benefits include:
- Improving customer experience: By leveraging consumer data, insurance companies can use AI to provide customers with more accurate and customized plans.
- Increasing efficiency: AI can increase the efficiency of time-consuming processes such as underwriting, claims management, customer service.
- Improving accuracy: By automating tasks, AI can reduce human errors from manual processes.
- Enhancing fraud detection: AI allows companies to keep up with advancements in fraud prevention to detect sophisticated fraudulent behaviors.
Failing to adopt AI, however, poses significant risk to insurers, preventing them from keeping up with changing customer needs and causing significant operational inefficiencies. These risks and challenges include:
- Manual processes being too slow: Legacy insurance systems are manual, paper-based, and require human involvement, leading to long wait times for customers to get their customized rates or claims processed.
- Premium rates are not effectively customized: Without providing customers with customized premium rates, the premiums they are charged may be too high or too low. Customizing these policies allows insurance companies to adapt their plan to the customer.
- Fraud is prevalent: As fraud becomes more sophisticated, it is more difficult and costly for insurance companies to combat. Manually identifying fraud simply isn’t scalable.
- Compliance with regulations is difficult: Insurance companies must comply with regulations to adequately protect customer data, including personally identifiable information and health data.
In this guide, we’ll explain how the insurance industry can use AI to help solve these challenges. We’ll discuss the top uses for AI, as well as provide an overview for implementing AI at your own company.
There are numerous applications for AI in insurance. In this guide, we will focus on the top three use cases as identified in our 2023 Zeitgeist AI Readiness Report:
- Accelerated claims processing
- Claim fraud detection and prevention
- Risk assessment and underwriting
AI-Accelerated Claims Processing
During claims processing, insurers must check a claim for information, validation, and justification. Once that claim is approved, the insurance company then proceeds to process the payment. However, there are challenges to performing claims processing efficiently. Claims processing is often performed manually, making it prone to errors and inefficiencies. This can drive up insurers’ operating costs, as well as lead to long response times. Because of the complexity and volume of data needed to process a claim, this process is a key area for AI innovation.
Insurers can leverage AI to speed up various aspects of the process, such as initial claims routing, claims triage, and claims management audits. Some applications include:
- Accelerating administrative processes: By using AI to route claims, these claims can be resolved quickly, providing optimal value. Additionally, damage severity can be determined automatically from claims reports. Claims can even be validated automatically against external data sources, such as weather reports.
- Claim and customer segmentation: Claims and customer information can be automatically segmented and loaded into an intelligent search engine, making information easier to organize and find.
- Create new insurance policies: Insurers can use AI to automatically create new, customized insurance policies based on internal company data, as well as customer, third party, and public data. This allows insurers to deliver a tailored range of insurance products
- Unlock insights: By using AI to analyze claim data and attributes, managers can better understand claims and take appropriate actions.
This solution involves implementing AI-powered intelligent document processing that can review the claim, verify policy details, and perform fraud detection. Computer vision can also be used to assess the cost of damage by analyzing input data such as images and videos. These claims can then be stored, allowing insurers to easily search through historical claims using large language model-based search. After the claim is approved, the process can send wire instructions to the insurance company to pay for the claim settlement.
This solution can improve the operational efficiency of insurance companies, as well as provide more accurate claim results. To implement this solution at your company, you can use Scale’s Claim Intelligence. This platform can effectively manage the complexity of claim breakdown, ingest and process data from multiple models, and provide analysis through its intelligence engine.
Claim Fraud Detection and Prevention AI
Detecting and preventing claim fraud is another difficult and time-consuming process. Deception and malicious agents are increasing in the insurance industry, and malicious content is becoming more sophisticated and hard to detect.
To address this challenge, insurance companies often employ risk modeling for claim fraud detection. With AI, insurers can identify the variables and factors that pose the most risk to customers and more effectively prevent fraud. Additionally, they can flag fraudulent claims, preventing improper payouts. Accurate fraud detection and prevention increase insurer profitability and ensure accurate payouts from the company. This risk modeling technology often involves a variety of techniques, such as text analysis, logistic regression, and predictive analytics.
With this technology, insurance companies can detect patterns and markers of fraudulent claims. This enables these companies to reduce and prevent fraudulent behavior, as well as increase their efficiency at identifying these claims.
Risk Assessment and Underwriting AI
When providing insurance pricing, insurers must evaluate and analyze the risks involved in insuring people and assets. By determining the risk of issuing coverage to a person or business, the insurer can set the insurance premium that they charge for coverage.
Without AI, this process can be highly inefficient, since application processing requires extracting information from detailed documents. When insurance companies rely on optical character recognition, this process is manual, time-consuming, and error-prone. Customer documents often include different data formats, requiring manual review. Additionally, because regulations for document processing change frequently, insurers often need to update their processes.
This technology is valuable for a variety of tasks such as determining optimal rates for customers for risk management, reducing the time needed to introduce new pricing frameworks, and building data-informed insurance policies. For example, insurers can automate the process of insurance underwriting using machine and deep learning models. Companies can also extract relevant data from insurance documents with intelligent document processing. AI can even be used to improve customer service – Automated customer service apps, also called conversational AI, can handle policyholder interactions and create personalized quotes. AI solutions can predict premiums from previous risk assessments to make risk assessment more precise and enable predictive modeling for dynamic pricing.
Because claims processing is a major cost driver in the insurance industry, this technology provides a great deal of value to insurance companies – Accurate pricing and rates can reduce exponential payout from insurance companies each year, and process automation can improve the company’s efficiency.
When companies implement AI for any use case, it’s important to follow a framework based around AI strategy. This framework involves identifying use cases, prioritizing approaches based on their impact, and understanding the necessary technology. Most importantly, insurance companies should tie their AI strategy to corporate strategy. Our annual Zeitgeist: AI Readiness Report, which surveyed over 1,600 ML practitioners and business leaders, found that an organization’s goals shape the effectiveness of its AI implementation. Insurers must ensure the goals of an AI implementation, such as reducing lost costs from claims payout, improving top-line growth, or enhancing customer experiences, are aligned with company priorities.
By building an AI solution incrementally, your company can design AI that serves its specific objectives. We suggest adhering to the following steps throughout the implementation process:
- Outline key challenges: What are your company's challenges? Are they claims payout, top-line growth, growth against other insurance players, or profitability?
- Develop a business strategy for implementation: What do you hope to accomplish with your AI solution, and how will you measure its success? What are the key performance indicators you intend to monitor?
- Understand the available technology: What are the current AI-related technologies that address these challenges and business strategies?
- Start with a strong data strategy: Before diving into building a solution, consider the data you have available, as well as any data collection you may need to perform. Determine the type, quantity, and quality of data that you have.
- Build a “crawl, walk, run” methodology: When building an AI solution, start small by addressing a specific challenge or customer need. Then, innovate quickly and test various solutions using proof of concept implementations or product pilots. From there, expand your solution to incorporate new use cases, based on their impact on company priorities.
Read the guide Generative AI for the Enterprise: From Experimentation to Production for more detailed steps on implementing Generative AI.
This guide covered the main use cases and applications for AI in insurance. The AI revolution is underway, and it’s already changing the insurance landscape. It’s essential that insurance carriers meet this moment by rapidly investing in AI innovation and considering new business models. Achieving key objectives in insurance will require investment in cutting-edge AI innovation.
If you’re interested in learning more about how to apply AI in your industry, Scale Enterprise AI provides cutting-edge AI solutions that generate enormous business value. Scale Spellbook is a great way to get started with building, comparing, and deploying large language model apps. Finally, the article Guide to Data Labeling provides a comprehensive overview of how to create high-quality data labels for successful AI models.