Guide to AI for the Intelligence Community

There are a number of different use cases for AI in Intelligence. In this guide, we will focus on how AI can assist with the intelligence cycle. These operations aim to provide policymakers, military leaders, and other senior government leaders with relevant and timely intelligence. These practices are followed by independent agencies including the ODNI and CIA as well as intelligence elements of other departments and agencies including Department of Treasury, Department of State, Department of Justice, and Homeland Security can explore similar use cases for Intelligence Cycles. Similar practices like intelligence operations for the Joint Intelligence Process are followed by DOD intelligence units.

Planning and Direction

Intelligence officers conduct planning exercises to allocate resources for operations. This includes defining priority intelligence requirements (PIR) and request for information (RFI) management for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). Planning requires continuous evaluation, assessment, and updating PIR for intelligence needs.

It is a time and labor intensive process to develop a PIR that prioritizes asset collection and analyzes resources in order to synchronize intelligence assets for a mission. Tactically, this can entail intelligence staff collecting information across cross-functional units like cyber and information operations to define requirements, specifying priorities, and developing and refining tasking requirements. Generative AI can help streamline the drafting process by automating the assembly of comprehensive and precise requirement documents and ensuring alignment with military standards and operational objectives. Products like Scale Donovan enable intelligence units to upload documents that will inform requirements, leverage LLMs to triage historical requirements, and rapidly convert new information to actionable requirements.

Using Scale Donovan, intelligence organizations can develop exhaustive requirements for downstream units to produce decision-ready intelligence products. Generative AI capabilities can accelerate PIR creation and transform information to intelligence with predictive and timely analysis.

Collection

A variety of different mediums can be used to capture information. Methods vary from satellite surveillance, human sources, communication or electronic transmission, and open-source platforms like the Internet or commercial databases. Raw information forms the basis of intelligence that is later examined and evaluated. With any means of collection, ISR could benefit from prioritized targeting to optimize resource expenditure and monitor physical domains.

Computer vision machine learning models can assist with automatic target recognition and reduce the noise within information. These models embedded in hardware like small unmanned aircraft systems can automate away the dull, dirty, and dangerous aspects of ISR. Powerful machine learning models require sufficient high quality annotated data for training that improves performance. Intelligence units can leverage platforms like Scale Data Engine to identify model vulnerabilities, curate datasets, and enhance model performance.

For example, the Department of Homeland Security can leverage machine learning models to proactively identify suspicious vehicle patterns using real-time imagery intelligence like videography and radar sensors. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) successfully leveraged machine learning models to pin down a suspicious vehicle and arrest a driver hiding narcotics.

Processing and Exploitation

Readying information for analysis requires substantial resources. Furthermore, a high bar for quality, speed, and depth of analysis is necessary for insights to inform decision making. Intelligence units face the challenge of covering massive ground in analysis. They need to evaluate political, military, economic, social, information, and infrastructure systems across different types of intelligence.

AI can expedite information processing to ready information for analysis and dissemination. For example:

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) uses machine learning to organize vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure like power plants, pipelines, and public transportation.

Wiretaps and transcripts can be understood with computer audition and generative AI translation capabilities to convert different files into human-readable formats far faster than human translation.

Cryptanalysts can use generative AI models to uncover patterns and decode messages that are encrypted with the intent to avoid human comprehension.

By using AI, Open Source Exploitation Officers can prioritize specific sections or documents that require deeper analysis from media, gray literature, or commercial data sources.

Targeting analysts can leverage retrieval augmented generation techniques with generative AI to ensure comprehensive research into the accessible corpus of knowledge provided by allies and interagency partners.

Using the latest AI capabilities to solve these use cases will require intelligence teams to select a solution that supports multiple models - adopting the leading capabilities from commercial to the Public Sector.

Analysis and Production

A thorough intelligence briefing offers stakeholders decision-making information via detailed Indications and Warnings (I&W), underpinned by comprehensive intelligence analysis. Analysis can often require specific techniques and extensive methodologies to ensure there is sufficient information to come to a decision. For instance, analysts may follow structured analytic techniques like an analysis of competing hypotheses in order to determine the likelihood that specific indicators have a high probability of a threat.

AI can help teams understand the operational environment by anticipating and providing decision-quality information. Teams can conduct predictive analysis and provide tailored intelligence assessments for decision making. Generative AI models can simulate a persona to follow multi-step instructions to mirror intelligence techniques and provide stellar analysis.

Intelligence units can leverage tools like Scale Donovan to simulate warfighter exercises to derive insights from lessons they learn. Donovan could also reduce blindspots by simulating a red-cell to conduct Team A/Team B exercises, and surface conceivable ways a plan may fail.

Dissemination and Integration

Policymakers, military commanders, and senior government officials receive completed intelligence reports, which inform their decision-making processes. These reports and briefs are delivered on a frequent basis. The Intelligence Community is responsible for critical updates, including the President’s Daily Brief.

Generative AI can play a key role in assembling reports in the desired structure, format, and with the necessary information so that dissemination follows a “write for release” culture. Generative AI solutions can reduce the manual time and effort required to write content for documents like situation reports (SITREPs) and mirror the analytic tradecraft found in finished intelligence. These solutions can help maintain classification guidelines and releasability requirements to avoid misclassification and inhibit accurate intelligence.

Evaluation and Feedback

While evaluation is often glossed over, this process is critical to better meet customer needs. Assessment and feedback are necessary to ensure intelligence priorities, planning, and operations are aligned to support the larger mission.

Generative AI enables intelligence teams to conduct evaluation from a different perspective. Teams can use Scale Donovan to evaluate reports and briefs for relevance, bias, and accuracy. Comparing analysis covered in hundreds of pages is made easier with generative AI as large language models can parse and examine documents for notable differences. Generative AI solutions can also be embedded into tools that are used throughout the intelligence cycle. Scale Donovan can act as a coding assistant to help debug and optimize code on classified networks - expediting the time to develop robust internal tools.